This was a great discussion with Hrvoje Moric on TNT Radio.
We discussed Transhumanist Agenda, live blood findings, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and synthetic biology in the C19 shots. Please click on this link or the image above to listen.
Hrvoje Morić is a Geneva School of Diplomacy graduate, former Professor of International Relations, pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.