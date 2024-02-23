In this segment that aired today on OANN, I discuss the recent research findings. Some people claim that what we are seeing is normal fluorescence from sebum in the skin. That theory falls short because sebum fluorescence does not all of a sudden increase and spread within 2 weeks of getting a C19 shot, it does not follow the same pathway of spread from the nose up to the forehead in every individual as Dr Justin Coy has found. Fluorescent dyes have been used for biological warfare since before WW1 and can be used to deliver a payload. This skin fluorescence in yellow, orange and blue was found in Morgellons victims and Targeted Individuals by Dr Hildy Staninger decades ago and associated with aerial spraying. The people we are testing also do not wear make up, as some are claiming that this can glow under UV light.

We also did testing with cleaning the skin with hydrogen peroxide, alcohol and other methods and you cannot erase this tattoo. Sebum also does not produce artificially intelligent filaments that come out of the skin - now we are in the realm of self assembly nanotechnology polymers.

I have worked with UV light technology and have written about this in my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity. I have never in all the years of research on the Blu Room seen someone glow orange in their entire face.

Anyone who thinks this is normal - I disagree.

My recommendation if you have this glow, find someone to do a Live Blood Analysis who knows how to look for this technology. Your blood will give the definitive answer if you are infected with nanotechnology.

Based on the Moderna Patents indicating that EDTA inhibits self assembly of nanoparticles, I recommend Medfive.

I have found this to proven in clinical practice:

Other treatments include Vitamin C 10000mg daily, Methylene Blue 50mg daily, Humic and Fulvic Acid, Malic Acid 600mg daily, DMG 1000mg daily etc…

