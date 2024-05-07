Find the mp3 link here:
Self Assembly Nanotechnology, mind control and spiritual warfare
This was a very interesting discussion with David Hodges. We discuss the self assembly nanotechnology and the satanic connections to the military. Dave confirms that he interviewed an NSA whistleblower who attested to having been asked to participate in satanic rituals to receive technology secrets from demonic entities. We discuss the war on the human soul and the technological means of hijacking the soul.
This is a conversation you do not want to miss!
Just listened in … My favorite statement by Dr. Mihalcea—We must now “make choices for the greatest of humanity or for the worst of humanity.” Ultimately, we must all do the best we can to share this vital knowledge. Instead of lecturing, I’ve started asking questions as in, “Did you hear ….” A question is a way to open up a two-way conversation. We can all make a difference one person at a time.
Was listening to Dr. Persinger on some video's I saw lately. He was pushing 40 hertz and 7 or 8 hertz. I couldn't help myself but to test these frequencies out on myself. I ran 40 hertz pulsed at 7 pulses per seconds. Don't have the words or vocabulary to describe the effects. But it was not good. I never could use the 7.83 hertz frequencies that so many people push on us. But I have found a couple of frequencies that work for me.