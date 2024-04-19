“Spider Silk” being Injected into Human DNA? Sick Military Industrial Complex and Big Pharma agenda incoming!
In this new interview with Deanna Lorraine, we discuss the recent research on military interests into synthetic biology, explaining some of the recent findings around spider silk and other technologies that are changing humanity from the inside. I explain my recent substack posts about longstanding military plans for complete surveillance. We now have this surveillance under the skin as it is seen in human blood. The technocratic transhumanist agenda is being implemented now.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
May God dismantle ALL of these evil schemes in one fell swoop! In Jesus’s Mighty Name. I hear the thunder of Heaven’s armies and hoofbeats descending on the wicked of the earth. His Justice is swift, precise and real. “The sceptre and rule of the wicked will not remain over the godly.” (Psalm 125:3) “The face of the Lord is against the wicked to wipe out the remembrance of them from the earth.” (Psalm 34:16) “The wicked flee though no one pursues them but the righteous are bold as lions.” (Proverbs 28:1)
I understand the nanotechnology might have a mind control element, but why the heck spiderwebs?