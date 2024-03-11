Brave TV - Mar 8, 2024 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea - What’s in the Blood of the Covid Vaccinated & The Childhood Vaccines?!
In this interview, I go into details about the metals in all vaccines, how they are used as polymer catalysts as well for surveillance technology. I explain the microplastics in the blood and how they are identical to self assembly nanotechnology sprayed via geoengineering and from the C19 shots.
My Interview With Dr Jason Dean: Covid & Childhood Vaccines And The Blood
Posted on youtube too. We'll see how long it stays.
Did I hear correctly? nanoparticles are related to microplastics?
Did you see this paper on self assembly of prion amyloid fibrin blood clots? The spike binds to fibrinogen pulling it out of solution. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35195253/
"formation of aberrant amyloid fibrin microclots, triggered in particular by the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein" More evidence that the spike protein is a type of venom.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6651/10/12/500
New Insights on Moojase, a Thrombin-Like Serine Protease from Bothrops moojeni Snake Venom
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-07581-2
Shedding Light on Alzheimer’s β-Amyloidosis: Photosensitized Methylene Blue Inhibits Self-Assembly of β-Amyloid Peptides and Disintegrates Their Aggregates