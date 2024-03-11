Brave TV - Mar 8, 2024 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea - What’s in the Blood of the Covid Vaccinated & The Childhood Vaccines?!

In this interview, I go into details about the metals in all vaccines, how they are used as polymer catalysts as well for surveillance technology. I explain the microplastics in the blood and how they are identical to self assembly nanotechnology sprayed via geoengineering and from the C19 shots.