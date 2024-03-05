For my interview with Jane, click here:

How To Starve Cancer

A couple years ago I did these two interviews that now might be of use to people in the time of turbo cancers, hence I wanted to share them. As a survivor of ovarian cancer at age 38 myself, both Jane McLelland and I had much in common regarding finding the fighting spirit to live and surviving to tell the tale. My PhD was in cancer research and my personal experience was more education I had bargained for, but it allowed amongst many learned lessons to see the brillance and importance for the work of Jane and Daniel.

Jane McLelland beat stage 4 cancer a couple times and the harshness of her experience is breathtaking - and yet - she won. I highly recommend her book and learning how she single-handedly developed the field of repurpose drugs in Oncology at a time when the allopathic medical system was even more draconian for cancer patients as it is now.

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Author of Light Medicine: A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity (www.ammedicalmd.com) interviews Jane McLelland, Author of the award-winning book: How to Starve Cancer (www.howtostarvecancer.com). Jane is winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 ‘Amazing Women Global’ for unsung heroines, awarded for Jane’s work educating and helping cancer patients since 2003.

In this remarkable interview, we discuss Jane’s journey when diagnosed with terminal cancer in the prime of her life, and with no viable treatment options, putting together a cocktail of low toxicity drugs, not normally used for cancer, alongside a low glycemic diet and powerful supplements. These ‘starved’ her cancer of glucose, glutamine and fat and led to her miraculous cancer free life for the last 17 years. We discuss the concepts of metabolic treatment for cancer, the disciplined, yet hopeful mindset required to heal oneself from this disease, the importance of self-education, the challenges of finding openminded oncologists and the message of hope: even with advanced cancers, there are chances for recovery.

The second interview is with Dr Daniel Stanciu, a physicist who became a cancer researcher when his wife was diagnosed with a rapidly progressive stage 4 cancer. He founded the website Cancer treatments - From Research To Application, which gives immense scientific reviews of natural and less toxic cancer treatments or combination therapies. I am honored to be listed as one of his trusted Oncology Consultants and I highly recommend his supplements as some of the purest and most potent in the world - not just for cancer patients.

For my interview with Dr Stanciu, click here:

Bringing Light To Novel Cancer Treatment Approaches

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PHD, Author of Light Medicine: A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity (www.ammedicalmd.com) interviews Daniel Stanciu, PHD, CEO of MCS Formulas (www.mcsformulas.com ), Founder of the MCS Oncology Foundation for Life, MCS formulas and the website www.cancertreatmentsresearch.com, where hundreds of thousands of people have been finding scientific research about alternative cancer treatments.

In this video we discuss the novel approaches of cancer treatments which includes the integration of conventional therapies with new approaches that address many pathways of cancer etiologies and cancer metabolism. Dependent on the scientific approach, combination therapies with repurpose drugs, nutraceuticals, and conventional cancer therapies can bring new hope to patients. In our clinical, scientific and research collaboration we strive to accelerate the integration of oncologic research in the academic space into clinical practice and educate patients, scientists, and physicians on how this integration can change the paradigm in the treatment of cancer. We named the umbrella of this effort the International Cancer Research Institute.

Lastly, you can find my journey of healing myself from cancer, many alternative cancer approaches and my own profound spiritual healing and near death experience in my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity.

It might give cancer patients a very different perspective on what really needs to be healed, and the self forgiveness it takes to make your miracle of life happen.

I hope these resources help you in these times of challenge.

Just remember, there is always hope. There is nothing more powerful in this world than the WILL TO LIVE.