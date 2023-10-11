My Interview With Maria Zeee - Dr. Ana Mihalcea – They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences
Dr. Ana Mihalcea – They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences
In this new interview I discuss recent findings of darkfield microscopy of childhood vaccines showing the same nanotechnology as C19 shots. We discuss changes in live blood and recent findings discussed at the Quantum Dot/ Micro bot symposium.
Humanity United Now - Ana…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.