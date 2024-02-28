My Interview with Maria Zeee On Infowars: Why Are People Glowing?

In this latest interview with Maria Zeee we discuss findings of self assembly nanotechnology and the recent findings of glowing skin and fluorescent filaments coming out of the C19 injected skin. We also cover a wide variety of other recent articles I have posted regarding bioweapons development via AI, the Cyborgization of mankind.

Do not miss this great discussion with Maria Zeee!