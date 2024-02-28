My Interview with Maria Zeee On Infowars: Why Are People Glowing?
In this latest interview with Maria Zeee we discuss findings of self assembly nanotechnology and the recent findings of glowing skin and fluorescent filaments coming out of the C19 injected skin. We also cover a wide variety of other recent articles I have posted regarding bioweapons development via AI, the Cyborgization of mankind.
Do not miss this great discussion with Maria Zeee!
The orange glowing pores are normal bacteria that are common in the sebum due to polyphrin. Shocked that Ana would not know this or do an easy google search to see that the field of dermatology has known about this for over 100 years(!) and even has a tool called Wood's Lamp that uses UV light to diagnoses skin conditions.
Love him or hate him, Alex has opened eyes for many, and has been ahead of the game as Zee says.