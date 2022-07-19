My New Interview with Serge Brown of the Crash Cart Rule Podcast:
Playing God: The NEW Vaxdemic of SADS, AIDS & Blood Clots
The Crash Cart Rule website: www.thecrashcartrule.com
“In this follow up episode to Covid vs Long Covid Serge speaks with Doctor Ana about the shocking revelation the COVID-19 vaccines are creating a VAIDS pandemic, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome SADS pandemic, massive issues with myocarditis in teens and children as well as a pandemic a blood clots. Is the…
