In this post, I am showing video footage of nano robot swarm in C19 uninjected - all is captured in video format so you can see it live as I see it when I look at the blood. You can clearly discern that a mesogen is being self assembled in coordinated fashion, with microrobots who become part of the mesogen itself. Many different sizes of robots coordiate in this construction.

Video: C19 uninjected blood 400x magnification Darkfield Microscopy

You can clearly see that within the developing mesogen structure the nanobot swarming is still going on

Video: C19 uninjected blood 2000x magnification Darkfield Microscopy

In this much higher magnification of 4000x you can see the small coordinating nanobots with much larger microbots, solidifying the mesogen polymer while becoming themselves part of the construction:

Video: C19 uninjected blood 4000x magnfication Oil Objective Darkfield Microscopy

More solidification happening. Note the red blood cells adjacent to the mesogen are 5 to 7 microns in diameter. You can see that some of the punctuate moving bots seen here at 4000x magnification are on the hundreds of nanometer scale

Here you can see that most of the movement has ceased and the mesogen appears solidified:

Summary:

Video footage of self assembly of mesogen sensor devices in C19 uninjected blood.

Note to my subscribers:

There are many pseudo experts spreading disinformation regarding the topic of self assembly nanotechnology in the blood. Individuals who have no medical degree giving medical advice, and people who never looked at live blood or treated patients with certain treatments making their nonsensical claims. Some dismiss the nanotechnology findings as contamination on the slide. If you understand how uneducated these statements are, then you do not have to ask me for my opinion. If people do not know how to decontaminate their slides, maybe they need to take a basic class in microscopy. Here is a class I recommend, their September course will be starting soon and they have incorporated my research into their teaching materials: Live Blood Microscopy Class

I consider this kind of disinformation a great disservice to humanity, by people who put their self relevance above helping their fellow man to understand the threat of nanotechnology. You do not become a nanotechnology and polymer expert overnight. I have read hundreds of articles and books, taken university courses in polymer chemistry and collaborated with the worlds best experts. People who have not walked this path, have no standing in empty and malignant opinions - even though they are free and certainly allowed to have them.

My strategy to deal with this war is to do what I can to wake people up by showing exactly what I see unadulterated in my clinical practice. I do not know of another currently practicing experienced medical doctor who is actively and daily treating large volumes of patients, certified and trained to give the proposed treatments and who is doing this research work in the open. Hence you could say, my work is in its unique league.

I am grateful for others who legitimately work to bring this atrocity to light. I feature those people I trust on my substack and in my show, and that silent discernment speaks volumes as to who I find credible and responsible. In the end, we have the privilege of free will and all make our own choices. May humanity be blessed with the wisdom to wake up to this threat - that the technocratic elite and military literature has featured in their own documents as the means to control humanities body, mind and soul.

I only show you what they said they would do. And I have given you solutions that I have shown have helped in my many patients that I have treated. I was my first patient with contaminated blood I ever looked at, and I helped myself. What I tell others to do, I do for myself and it works, in fact it has kept me alive. In my approach, I have been impeccable, truthful and giving of my time and hard work to give others a chance against this threat.

The rest is up to you. Thank you for your courage of reading and supporting my substack.

