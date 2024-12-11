Image: Micellar Mesh network creating polymers with rouleaux formation. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

This is the blood of a COVID19 unvaccinated teenager. People who state there are no nano or microrobots are denying our next generation the help they need to grow up healthy and unharmed.

Image: Micellar Mesh network creating polymer filament with rouleaux formation. Magnification 200x. AM Medical

Image: Mesogen microchip and green fluorescent polymer. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

The following videos were taken at 2000x magnification, polymer creation clearly seen. Enlarge the video screen to see the tiny nanobots moving within the micellar spheres.

Summary:

I have looked at the blood of many teenagers now and their contamination status and symptomatology can be severe from shedding. The self assembly nanotechnology is certainly enhanced by WIFI and cell phone use.

I would have the blood of young individuals checked, even while asymptomatic. You cannot feel self assembly nanotechnology and by the time symptoms develop, a lot of damage can already occur.

