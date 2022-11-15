Nanobots, Construction process of Microchips in C19 injectables, New Insights on Shedding
Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz, Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor and Dr. Ana Mihalcea Present Updates on Research Findings
In this video Dr. David Nixon presents new images evaluating the Nanorobots that are constructing the microchips. We discuss the light transmission of certain circuitry and possible explanations of optical communication with input from the two engineers Shimon and Matt. We discuss the hydrogel construction base that appears to carry the software imprint…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.