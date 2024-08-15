Unrestricted Warfare Ep. 151 | "Nanobots in Humans" with Dr. Ana Mihalcea

James had me back on his show to discuss research updates. We had a great discussion about AI, Transhumanism, Neuralink, Nanobots and the silent stealth nanotechnology warfare that is going on.

Some people ask me what is the point of trying to detox this technology and its building blocks if we get contaminated from everywhere. In my view, the point is to prolong life and maintain health against this assault. The accelerated aging process is without a doubt evident and the suggested molecules can help significantly to decrease the oxidative stress from toxic metals, inhibit the self assembly process of polymers, restore the blood flow by helping red blood cells restoring their electrical natural state.

Ca Disodium EDTA for detoxification of metals

Methylene Blue

Dr Tennant's Restore for full nutritional support