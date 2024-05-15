Nanobots Programming Humanity - Maria Zeee
Fabulous discussion with the brilliant Maria Zeee, about nanobots, AI, Geoengineering, mesogen brain chips and more.
Memories,planted, removed, what is reality anymore? Could people commit a Murder, do the act have memory of it removed and be tried and found Guilty, with no knowledge of doing so?
When you’re *excited* for every new post on this topic because that’s the world we live in now and you’re desperate for a way out 🙃