Nanotechnology Discussion at Medical Conference - International Health Expert Astrid Stuckelberger PhD Questions No Graphene Narrative of Dr Ryan Cole
Please see this conference video here:
Astrid Stuckelberger PHD gets censored
Censorship has been happening in many physicians in “ health freedom groups” , and I have experienced that myself last year. Physicians are not allowed to speak about Graphene or Nanotechnology. If only one point of view is allowed, how are these doctors and scientists in a po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.