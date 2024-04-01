Link to the interview:
In this interview with Australia’s Denby Sheather we discuss the self assembly nano technology and how it relates to the digital ID that is being rolled out in their country. Remember, vaccination is in the center of Digital Identity, global governance, travel, digital economy and ultimately social credit system - the ultimate enslavement of humanity. You can see this slide from the World Economic forum. We must ask ourselves, why on Earth would vaccination be at the heart of digital identity, if not the self assembly nanotechnology provides that technological platform for all of the areas of control of human lives.
As Denby explains, Austrialia has been a leader in this Artificial Intelligence transformation of humanity.
Nature Versus Nano - My Conversation With Australian Podcaster Denby Sheather
"Tennessee legislators have passed a bill to require any food that contains a vaccine or vaccine material to be classified as a drug and labeled as such."
The measure now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.
