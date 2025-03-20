Image courtesy: https://www.sciencetechniz.com/2025/03/elon-musks-neuralink-files-to-trademark.html

I am reposting this article discussing the advancement of neuralink. It is self explanatory, confirms what I have been discussing for several years now. Please be informed. Technocracy is advancing at enormous speed.

Forbes Article Neuralink Seeks ‘Telepathy’ And ‘Telekinesis’—Is Mind Control Next?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has taken remarkable steps toward realizing a future that once seemed confined to science fiction and metaphysics by filing trademark applications for "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These applications, submitted on March 3, 2025, offer fascinating insights into the company's ambitious vision beyond its current brain-computer interface technology.

From Medical Applications to Human-to-Human Communication

The Telepathy trademark application specifically includes descriptive text such as, “Downloadable and recorded computer software and hardware for use in relation to assistive technology…” and “implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware.” While Musk has previously indicated that Telepathy would be Neuralink's first product aimed at helping people with paralysis control computers through thought alone, the application language suggests even broader ambitions that could include enabling telepathic communication between humans equipped with Neuralink implants.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben notes that “The ethical, privacy, and security concerns surrounding thought-based communication and control are immense.” These filings were made on an “intent-to-use” basis, which legally requires Neuralink to have genuine plans to develop and commercialize these concepts within the coming years.

Such aspirations align with statements Musk made on the Lex Fridman Podcast in August 2024, where he discussed potential “new ways of interacting with other humans” through Neuralink's technology, provided individuals on both ends have the implant.

Current Technology and Human Trial Progress

Neuralink's existing system involves a brain implant (the “Link”) that collects neural signals, paired with software that translates these signals into cursor movements on a computer screen. Human trials began in January 2024, with Noland Arbaugh becoming the first recipient during a brain surgery procedure. To date, three participants have received the experimental implant as part of an early feasibility study.

Earlier this year, MIT Technology Review reported that Neuralink had received “breakthrough device designation” from the FDA for another version of its implant called Blindsight, which aims to restore limited vision to blind people. This development aligns with another of the company's recent trademark filings and demonstrates Neuralink's pursuit of multiple applications for its brain-computer interface technology.

Mind-Control Future: From Concept to Reality

The “Telekinesis” trademark suggests Neuralink is working toward technology that would allow users to control physical objects with their thoughts alone. While initial applications might focus on enabling individuals with mobility impairments to control assistive devices, the potential extends to broader domains where mind-controlled interfaces could revolutionize human-machine interactions.

The progression from current experimental implants to commercially available products capable of enabling telepathy or telekinesis will likely require several more years of clinical testing and regulatory approvals. Nevertheless, these trademark filings suggest Neuralink is positioning itself for a future where the boundaries between mind and machine become increasingly blurred—a vision that aligns with Musk's long-stated ambition to achieve “symbiosis with artificial intelligence” and potentially mitigate what he perceives as risks from advanced AI development.

