Nicotine destroys Nanotechnology in Dental Anesthetics

La Quinta Columna posted yesterday video footage mixing local anesthetics with a solution of tobacco. They showed disassembly of the microchips.

Here is the transcript:

“Nicotine extracted directly from a gram of tobacco with distilled water and added it to a sample of a dental anesthetic, local, for dental use, where that micro tech appears. First part 5cc of distilled water, 1 gram of tobacco. Place the mixture in the centre of the object holder. Dental anesthetic 30 days drying. Hundreds of micro tech bits can be observed at 100x magnification. Well, I’m going to make a little clarification for people who are asking what this is. Surely there is still a lot of research time left, even from the year 2021-2022 until now of La Quinta Columna. What we are seeing is an intracorporeal network of biosensors introduced in local anesthetics.“

My own observations in my clinical practice for the past 3 years is that Nicotine is excellent as an adjunct but does not prevent the self assembly nanotechnology, polymer filaments and does not improve symptoms in many patients. However, it clearly is helpful to many. My patients use Nicotine patches - or some smoke the old fashioned pipe because that is what they were doing for a long time - in addition to EDTA, Vitamin C, Methylene Blue and other supplements. Below are a few examples prior to using EDTA and other additional detoxification molecules. I recommend further studies to look at the clinical effects of clearing the technology from the blood. The microchips assemble and disassemble as we know from Dr. David Nixon’s studies under different conditions like WIFI exposure and Faraday cages, however once they disassemble, that does not mean their underlying program is gone. They can still come back. Dr. Young Mi Lee also showed that over long incubation periods the technology assembles and disassembles.

Below are a few live blood analysis cases of patients that have been using Nicotine.

Case 1: COVID19 unvaccinated male smoking Pipe tobacco approximately every 30-60 min, last EDTA Chelation 1 month ago, no maintenance EDTA

Self- assembly Nanotechnology witnessed in live blood

Case 2: COVID19 unvaccinated female on Nicotine patch 7 mg chronically

Case 3: COVID19 unvaccinated male smoking pipe tobacco about every hour

Case 4: COVID19 unvaccinated female on 7 mg Nicotine patch

Case 5: COVID19 unvaccinated female on 7 mg Nicotine patch

Case 6: Nano and Microrobots self assembly of mesogen microchips in COVID19 unvaccinated female on Nicotine patch 7 mg for over 6 months

Here is the live blood analysis showing self assembly polymers and extensive rouleaux formation

Summary:

I have had extensive experience in looking at peoples blood who were using Nicotine patches or smoking pipe tobacco and my observations in live blood have shown that the Nicotine does not clear the blood alone, nor does it prevent the rubbery clot formation. I recommend it as an important adjunct to those who are able to tolerate it in addition to other detoxification strategies like EDTA, Vitamin C, Methylene Blue, NAC, Activated Charcoal and other molecules. I do not recommend smoking cigarettes or vaping, as there are significant amounts of metals inhaled which are not needed, including radioactive cesium in tobacco leaves. Patches or lozenges would be preferred for that reason.

Dr Ardis has provided extensive excellent education surrounding it and I have seen in clinical practice that 7mg patches are well tolerated.

Great work by La Quinta Columna!