Dear all,

I still get questions about what microscope and live blood course I recommend. A new class is starting in April.

I have this Neogenesis microscope that I use daily in my clinical practice and for the research I have done. It is excellent to be able to see microrobots and a lot of the structures that I have been showing you. You cannot see this with a Brightfield microscope well enough to document self assembly:

Many physicians have asked me about teaching the medical evaluation and treatment aspects of what I do in clinical practice. I am working on providing such a course for licensed health care professionals who are interested in clinical treatments, IV therapy protocols for nanotechnology decontamination, treatment of “long Covid” symptoms, supportive treatments for associated turbo cancers, assessment of autonomic and cognitive dysfunction and their reversal. Aside from my new 503c non profit research institute, which has already been approved by the Washington Secretary of State and will be launched soon, that is on my “to do list”. Stay tuned.

And thank you for those who have emailed who want to be involved and support the research institute. Once we are up and running we will have communication channels for interested scientists with our research team available.

This course that I am recommending here is the basic knowledge of live blood analysis and darkfield microscopy, and would be a prerequisite to get more advanced medical training for an integrative medical practice that wishes to incorporate my treatment protocols and learn more about the technologies I use like the WAVI functional brain EEG to quantify the neurological dysfunction caused by the nanotechology in the brain - as well as Autonomic nervous system testing that shows evidence of autonomic dysfunction, cardiac autonomic neuropathy, abnormalities in heart rate variability that can increase arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death risk. This is what is happening in everyone adversely affected by the COVID19 bioweapon, either by injection or shedding because it is the nervous system that is most harshly targeted by the nanotechnology. These conditions can be reversed in many and at least improved in most patients but require individualized care.

I will let you know more about this new clinicians academy soon, after we have launched the research institute.

The new Live Blood Online & Neogenesis Systems are now enrolling for the April 2025 12 week online training course.

The April 2025 training course begins April 8th, you can enroll here or send them an email to request an invoice.

Some of my research on self-assembly nanotechnology has been incorporated into the live blood analysis course. I collaborated with Dr. Okker Botha to provide guidance on the teaching segment about the technology.

Email neogenesis if you would like details regarding the Turnkey Package (The recommended HDMI LED microscope and training course package).

The training course is held at 7pm (UK time) on Tuesdays and runs for 12 weeks (weekly live interactive webinars of approx. 1 hour).



A significant benefit of the online course is that all the lessons are recorded. This is very useful if you are in a different time zone or miss a lesson as you will be able to catch up with the video recordings is still there



Detailed information on the course is available here.



You will find the answers to many common questions regarding the training course and our microscopes on our FAQ page here.

Email here if you need any further information.