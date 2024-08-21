Dear all,

I am so happy to announce that the new Live Blood Analysis training will now include my research and training on identification of self assembly nanotechnology. I have been working with Dr. Okker Botha from South Africa, who has truly been amazing in going through my power points and articles to create a great training session for the attendees. I highly recommend this course, which I myself also took - in the beginning of my discovery journey. I also have the Darkfield Neogenesis microscope in my office, which I shipped from South Africa and use daily in my clinical practice. I absolutely love (!!!) this microscope, I had bought it after my colleague Dr. David Nixon recommended it to me. He also has this microscope ( several of them) and was able to capture microchip self assembly from Pfizer Covid 19 shots that rocked the world. If you have not seen this 2 minute video, please do and share - it was taken with this Neogenesis microscope:

Nanorobotics in C19 injections by Dr. David Nixon

This amazing microscope has made possible all my work in filming the nano and microrobots. I cannot tell you how many doctors and live blood practitioners say “they don’t see anything and the people’s blood is clean”. Patients are always shocked when they come to me after getting multiple live blood analysis elsewhere. Different story all together. I can spot a nanobot of approximately 500 nanometers in diameter and can find them every time.

This is why the microscope and training is so important. Once you get this training under your belt, and also watch the videos I have produced on the different topics of identifying nano and microrobots and self assembly nanotechnology, you will be much farther along in recognizing this threat. It becomes so evident, you cannot miss it. From there you learn by doing and observing - over and over again.

I also have shared my clinic treatment protocols with Dr. Botha. These protocols are what I have researched, refined and used to help over a thousand patients in this post COVID nanotechnology era to decontaminate them from the self assembly nanotechnology in the blood. Practitioners will not only be trained in finding the problem but also in offering comprehensive solutions and maintenance protocols.

We are right now editing the last chapter of my new book - which will also include hundreds of pages of documentation of the self assembly nanotechnology in human blood, in medications, my research with Clifford Carnicom and many case studies of successful treaments documented symptomatically as well as via the live blood analysis. By the time you are in this class, it will become available and it can complement your training.

Special thanks to Dr. Okker Botha and Elizabeth for making this possible!

Here is what they wrote regarding the training: