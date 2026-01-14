Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bee Gee's avatar
Bee Gee
Jan 14Edited

Yes, metals in the body and brain are the root cause of Many 'diseases' and 'syndromes'.

Just do a websearch for 'Any Disease' and 'metals' (not all bad metals are 'heavy).

And EDTA and ascorbic acid does Many Many good things, aside from being The Best OTC oral chelator there is. Period.

And they have essentially cured or greatly improved many of those same medical conditions with EDTA.

Now do the same websearch for 'Any Disease' and 'EDTA'.

There are many many bullshit fearporn articles out there about it (because its Great) so you will need to go through several pages of results but if you look long enough, there is Always an EDTA study (or six) about That disease. Many from the 50's and 60' and 70's.

Because its been around since the 1930's, just as long as Ascorbic Acid/Vitamin C.

And there is Nothing Else like it, which is why they use it to bind to metals in so many studies.

There are hundreds of Thousands of studies going back 90 years about EDTA.

Millions of people have taken it for Decades and millions more just since Dr Ana started recommending it.

No Deaths, no issues, just like All of Dr Anas evidence up above. With Millions of people Globally.

And tbh, most people are taking very very low amounts anyway when you consider the old studies where people took 27 Grams of oral calcium disodium EDTA a Day for over a Year.

And if you have been eating charcoal and/or have been misled into thinking EDTA can do anything to graphene, dont worry, EDTA doesnt bind with carbon whatsoever. Period.

Its in Many studies, Read Them or listen to people that Have.

And if we are going to be honest, no one has proven via a basic carbon Chemical test that it Is in fact Graphene. Why Not? Thats a Simple test.

And RAMAN spectroscopy is Comparative, it Only shows that the stuff in the vaxxes and dental anesthetic gives off a Similar Spectrum of light To graphene.

If it were a novel or previously unknown element, RAMAN would not know what it is.

And as these jabs can do things beyond our understanding of conventional physics, it stands to reason that of course there are things we do not publicly know about in them.

Luckily EDTA is so great, not only will it bind with rare metals no one even looks for, like plutonium or neptunium, they think it most likely even binds with metals we have not even Discovered or produced in mass yet.

EDTA IS GREAT, which is why there are so many mainstream fearmonger articles about it out there. What, do you think they are trying to Help You all of a sudden?

And yet even with allllll the EDTA fearpprn, they still cannot find a single death or injury from oral EDTA.

Ever.

And its Nontoxic.

And available Over The Counter.

Haha, yeah, sounds pretty scary.

Ohhhh, be Very Scared...

of removing metals from your body!!!

Oh wait, you might remove Too Many Metals... be Very Scared of that Toooo!!

Lol, I've taken more than anyone else and I never ever supplement with minerals but feel free, if it makes you feel better.

I dont think anyone needs it though, unless they have a pre-existing mineral issue or imbalance.

Just make sure you take EDTA/C right though or it Wont Work.

https://arizonanatural.com/blogs/edta-resource-hub/3-common-mistakes-made-when-taking-edta

If you Do though, Its fuggin Great.

It does So many good things that I regularly waste my time to tell you about it.

Also dont take statins, but none of the blood thinners in the world will completely fix the self-replicating blood polymerization, no matter how much you take.

Theres a long list of them, including some 'natural' ones but you know what Will slowly stop and reverse it?

EDTA and ascorbic acid. Choose to live people.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Jan 14

More slow kill by big pharma . 🤬

Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture