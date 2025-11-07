Image credit: MIT

Yesterday I posted the recent Ray Kurzweil lecture at MIT predicting that Humans will be fused with AI by 2030. He also explained in his books how human thoughts will occur in the cloud, no longer just within the biology of the body. You can find this article here:

Ray Kurzweil’s Recent MIT Speech Merging Humans With AI By 2030, NVIDIA CEO Says China Will Win AI Race - AI Researcher Yudkowsky Says Everyone On Earth Will Die If Superintelligent AI Gets Built

2 days ago MIT published about microelectronic injectable brain implants that travel through the blood and can target the brain. Please watch their video below. I have explained that the brain computer interface has already happened via the COVID19 bioweapon rollout that has injected self assembly nanotechnology and microelectronics into two thirds of humanity. The rest were contaminated via shedding. Here are a few examples:

Self Assembly Nanotechnology in COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Solution Builds Mesogen Microchips When Left At Room Temperature. Exactly What We See In COVID Unvaccinated Blood From Shedding. Two Week Follow Up

Nanorobots Building Mesogens, Polymers And Hydrogel Mesh Networks And Microchip Like Structures In COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood - Darkfield Microscopy Evidence Of Biodigital Convergence

Astonishing Darkfield Live Blood Footage Of Nano/Microrobots In C19 Unvaccinated Blood And What did Ray Kurzweil Say About Nanorobots And the Singularity?

Here is the MIT article:

New therapeutic brain implants could defy the need for surgery

What if clinicians could place tiny electronic chips in the brain that electrically stimulate a precise target, through a simple injection in the arm? This may someday help treat deadly or debilitating brain diseases, while eliminating surgery-related risks and costs. MIT researchers have taken a major step toward making this scenario a reality. They developed microscopic, wireless bioelectronics that could travel through the body’s circulatory system and autonomously self-implant in a target region of the brain, where they would provide focused treatment. In a study on mice, the researchers show that after injection, these miniscule implants can identify and travel to a specific brain region without the need for human guidance. Once there, they can be wirelessly powered to provide electrical stimulation to the precise area. Such stimulation, known as neuromodulation, has shown promise as a way to treat brain tumors and diseases like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. Moreover, because the electronic devices are integrated with living, biological cells before being injected, they are not attacked by the body’s immune system and can cross the blood-brain barrier while leaving it intact. This maintains the barrier’s crucial protection of the brain.

Here is the original study:

A nonsurgical brain implant enabled through a cell–electronics hybrid for focal neuromodulation

Subcellular-sized free-floating wireless electronic devices

To fit and freely move inside the vasculature without clogging, the size of Circulatronics devices must be similar to or smaller than that of the circulating cells (for reference, a circulating cell such as monocyte has a diameter of 12–18 µm). Hence, we set out to develop subcellular-sized wireless electronic devices (SWEDs) that are free-floating and that can convert extracorporeally applied fields to electrical energy to enable electrical neuromodulation. While there are different modalities for wireless energy harvesting (such as radio frequency, electromagnetic, optical or acoustic21) each with its unique characteristics, we decided to use the photovoltaic principle, which involves wireless powering via optical fields.

I have extensively written about therapeutic approaches that were confirmed in the Moderna patent.

Another Confirmation: EDTA Combined With Vitamin C And Other Antioxidants Inhibits Nano Particle Polymerization In New Moderna Patent

For more information on my research: