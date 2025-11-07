Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V Z's avatar
V Z
5d

I hope they'll have time to utilize the grants and spend them before encapsulation, tissue rejection, and loss of connection with the probe before the victim dies. These are fucking scammers, hang them, all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
CHARLES JAMES's avatar
CHARLES JAMES
5d

You don’t really think that all of this technology is going to be used for benevolent purposes do you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture