On Universal Antidotes And Holy Grails Of Treating C19, Shedding And Vax Injury. Have You Checked The Live Blood?
Image: Extensive rouleaux formation and sludge blood
There are doctors out there saying they have the holy grail of treating Covid 19 or ‘THE’ antidote. Unfortunately that is misleading people to think they are safe, which the are not.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.