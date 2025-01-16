Over 97 million US residents exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water, analysis reveals

This is very troubling. It makes sense that the cumulative poisoning of the body from many different sources is currently contributing to the disease epidemic that has exploded since the COVID19 bioweapon rollout.

Let that sink in, one third of the US population has been exposed to cancer causing chemicals from drinking water. Add the toxic air from geoengineering operations, the poisoned food supply - no wonder humans are in bad shape.

My question is - what is really human capacity when we get rid of all the pollution and warfare against us? It is truly miraculous how resilient the body is despite all of this toxicity. What scientists do not know is the cumulative interaction of the total body burden of toxins - meaning imagine you have a soup of toxic chemicals in the body, mix that with toxic heavy metals, nanoparticles, polymers - add pharmaceutical medications and what would the effect be to the body?

Here is the article:

Nearly a third of people in the U.S. have been exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water that could impact their health, according to a new analysis by scientists at Silent Spring Institute. What's more, Hispanic and Black residents are more likely than other groups to have unsafe levels of contaminants in their drinking water and are more likely to live near pollution sources. The findings, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, add to growing concern about the quality of drinking water in the United States and the disproportionate impact of contamination on communities of color. Close to 100 contaminants are currently regulated under the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act. This means public water utilities must test for these contaminants and take steps to ensure levels don't exceed certain limits by installing new treatment systems and taking other measures. "Yet, we know there are thousands of other harmful chemicals that are not regulated that make their way into groundwater and surface waters, and some of these chemicals can ultimately end up in drinking water supplies," says co-author Laurel Schaider, a senior scientist at Silent Spring Institute. Schaider and her team looked at data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) collected between 2013 and 2015 under its Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule program. The team analyzed data from 4,815 public water systems and found 27%—serving 97 million residents—had detectable levels of at least one of the following chemicals:

1,4-dioxane, a solvent classified by EPA as a probable human carcinogen, also found in consumer products

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), non-stick chemicals widely used in consumer products, associated with cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol and other health problems

chlorodifluoromethane (Freon 22), an ozone-depleting gas previously used as a refrigerant and used in the production of fluoropolymers (e.g. Teflon)

1,1-dichloroethane, a solvent used in paints, plastics, and pesticides associated with cancer.