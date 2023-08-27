Parallels Between Anthrax and COVID19 Bioweapon - Review Of Karl W. B. Schwarz Investigation Of DOD/Pharma Joint Ventures
I was recently introduced to Karl W.B. Schwarz, CEO of Tokata Nanotech Group. I was alerted that he reposted my substack article on the mathematician Dan Winter. I was so surprised that a CEO of a nanotechnology company reads my substack, I wanted to meet him! I had so many questions. Having the opportunity to have discussions with Karl has been an enli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.