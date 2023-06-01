Patients Using EBOO/RHP/ Ozone Recirculatory Hemoperfusion Treatments Are Seeing Strange Blood Clots
Many people have contacted me after writing about the microscopic findings of the clots and prior documentation of our research - describing their experiences with EBOO/RHP (Recirculatory Hæmoperfusion) treatments. This therapy can be used as an adjunct treatment for relief of symptoms from many chronic conditions. The EBOO/RHP treatment improves blood…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.