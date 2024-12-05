Plaquex – The Miracle Molecule And Zeolite Dangers – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 42 – Conversation with Professor Anita Baxas

Watch on Rumble

In this episode, Professor Anita Baxas explains the effects of Plaquex, a patented form of Phosphatidylcholine, that has been studied in Europe for the reversal of Atherosclerosis as well as the regeneration of cell membranes and improvement of cognitive function. I have been using it to help make cells more resilient to nanotechnology attack. Professor Baxas also shows her research into a prominent Zeolite product, marketed as a nanotechnology cure – and shows that not only does the product contain self-assembly nanotechnology, but also toxic heavy metals in immense quantities, including Uranium in very high amounts.

People who have used this may ironically need EDTA Chelation to detoxify themselves. For example, 1 bottle of this Masterpeace has 25.5 times more Uranium then the highest amount I have ever pulled out of a human being in clinical practice from someone who had extensive chemotherapy. It has 118 times more Aluminum then the highest amount I ever pulled out and I show that metals test. Metals are synergistically toxic, so the cumulative amount of toxic metals in this product is INSANE. Isn’t it interesting that those who attacked EDTA so vehemently as a poison, while not even having a medical license or clinical experience to comment - are the ones poisoning people?

Professor Anita Baxas received her medical degree at the University of Basel Medical School, Switzerland. She practiced integrative medicine, became a certified Chelation practitioner in 1999. She wasPresident of Baxamed Corp. Miami, FL and founder of Flow of Health Center for reconnective healing, orthomolecular medicine, heavy metal detox and hormone analysis. She is the Author of Plaquex Therapy and Cell Therapy, Physicians Handbook and Handbuch fuer Alternativemedizin (The Handbook for Alternative Medicine). She writes on substack.

