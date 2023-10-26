Congressionally Mandated Report On Solar Radiation Modification Dd 923KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Solar Radiation management is a fancy cover up for weather warfare and geoengineering programs where humans and our biosphere are being poisoned with nanoparticles and nanotechnological polymers, endocrine disruptors, Graphene Oxide and many other toxic chemicals. They call it an intervention for a fake climate crisis however the poisoning of our atmosp…