Pope set to give Catholic Church its first millennial and digital saint Carlo Acutis died of leukemia in 2006 at age 15. He has been dubbed the “patron saint of the internet."

In just a few months, the world will have its first digital saint. Pope Francis on Wednesday announced plans in April to canonize a teenage web designer who documented miracles online and used his tech skills to maintain websites for local Catholic organizations. Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in Italy in 2006 at age 15, will be canonized during the Jubilee for Adolescents on April 25-27, according to Vatican News. The church has attributed two miracles to Acutis, who was born to Italian parents in London and was informally known as “God’s influencer.” In May, the pope attributed a second miracle to the teen, who is set to become the church’s youngest contemporary saint. The move came four years after he was beatified in 2020 after one miracle was attributed to him.

The Vatican has been preparing for the AI religion:

The algorithm at the service of humankind: Communicating in the age of AI

After Pope Francis’ message was released for World Communications Day last month, a conference entitled “The algorithm at the service of humankind. Communicating in the age of artificial intelligence” took place in the Vatican on Thursday, 27 June, gathering experts in the fields of AI and communications to compare ideas and discuss concerns on the issue.

The digital mission of the “outgoing” Saint Peter’s Basilica: the Microsoft project “AI-Enhanced Experience” using artificial intelligence Thanks to the creation of a “virtual twin”, all corners of the Basilica can be explored, even those the human eye cannot reach, for an immersive experience accessible to the entire world

VATICAN, 11 NOVEMBER – Saint Peter’s Basilica is entering the virtual space through a digital model created with the support of artificial intelligence. The Fabric of Saint Peter and Microsoft have launched “Saint Peter’s Basilica: AI-Enhanced Experience”, a new project based on cutting-edge technology to enable pilgrims and visitors from all over the world to admire and interact with Saint Peter’s Basilica in its inaccessible points, where the human eye cannot reach. It will be possible to rediscover its history and its role at the heart of Christianity, as well as that of a precious treasure trove of art and culture for all humankind. The burial place of the apostle Peter, now the seat of the Popes, the sacred space where so much art and beauty is preserved, thanks to the genius of Bramante and Michelangelo, Bernini and Raphael, Maderno and Canova, and many others, can be explored and studied as never before. Microsoft has played a central role in the project, the first ever with AI technology in a sacred place of such importance, making it eternal, a new work of art of modernity. It is an innovative choice desired by Cardinal Gambetti, archpriest of the Basilica and president of the Fabric of Saint Peter, who secured the full cooperation of Microsoft in order to open the doors of the Basilica - precisely on the occasion of the next Jubilee - to the world, to give its spirituality, culture and beauty to all, especially to those who will be unable to reach Rome during the Holy Year. The project The genesis of the project dates back two years, involving the best international professionals with the valuable contribution of experts and scholars from the Fabric of Saint Peter. For three weeks, drones, cameras and lasers captured over 400,000 high-resolution images inside the Basilica, which were then used to create an ultra-precise 3D model, known as a digital twin. The images thus generated by artificial intelligence, derived from photogrammetric data, improved the visualization both of the interior and exterior of the Basilica, helping experts and the public to explore the polychrome of the monument. Elaboration of the data based on artificial intelligence Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab elaborated the vast quantity of photogrammetric data provided by the French Iconem team, perfecting the digital twin with millimetric precision. The AI algorithms filled in the gaps, improved the details and created a seamless virtual reconstruction. Artificial intelligence in support of restoration and conservation In addition, in this case, artificial intelligence helped highlight and map the Basilica’s structural vulnerabilities, such as cracks and missing tesserae in the mosaics, to help guide future conservation work.

7 lessons learned from the Vatican's artificial intelligence symposium

Sometime before December 2019, Bishop Paul Tighe, secretary of the Pontifical Council of Culture, and Michael Koch, then the German ambassador to the Holy See, had a series of discussions on the long-term societal and philosophical ramifications of artificial intelligence that led them to jointly sponsor a symposium, "The Challenge of Artificial Intelligence for Human Society and the Idea of the Human Person." Originally planned for June 4, 2020, the symposium, finally held on Oct. 21, 2021, was the first in-person conference hosted by anyone from the Vatican Curia since the outbreak of COVID-19. Along with the six presenters, two moderators and two chairs, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, council president, and Ambassador Bernhard Kotsch, Koch's successor, hosted more than 100 attendees: many ambassadors, journalists, local faculty and members of the Vatican Curia at the famed Palazzo della Cancelleria. The topic was not a new interest of Tighe's. In September 2019, his office, along with Cardinal Peter Turkson's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, hosted a three-day seminar on "The Common Good in the Digital Age" with leaders from the digital industry and from concerned nongovernmental organizations, as well as members of the academy and the Curia. Tighe is a natural at bringing together a wide variety of disparate stakeholders as necessary interlocutors.

MESSAGE OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS FOR THE 58th WORLD DAY OF SOCIAL COMMUNICATIONS Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Towards a Fully Human Communication

Dear brothers and sisters! The development of systems of artificial intelligence, to which I devoted my recent Message for the World Day of Peace, is radically affecting the world of information and communication, and through it, certain foundations of life in society. These changes affect everyone, not merely professionals in those fields. The rapid spread of astonishing innovations, whose workings and potential are beyond the ability of most of us to understand and appreciate, has proven both exciting and disorienting. This leads inevitably to deeper questions about the nature of human beings, our distinctiveness and the future of the species homo sapiens in the age of artificial intelligence. How can we remain fully human and guide this cultural transformation to serve a good purpose? Starting with the heart Before all else, we need to set aside catastrophic predictions and their numbing effects. A century ago, Romano Guardini reflected on technology and humanity. Guardini urged us not to reject “the new” in an attempt to “preserve a beautiful world condemned to disappear”. At the same time, he prophetically warned that “we are constantly in the process of becoming. We must enter into this process, each in his or her own way, with openness but also with sensitivity to everything that is destructive and inhumane therein”. And he concluded: “These are technical, scientific and political problems, but they cannot be resolved except by starting from our humanity. A new kind of human being must take shape, endowed with a deeper spirituality and new freedom and interiority”. [1] At this time in history, which risks becoming rich in technology and poor in humanity, our reflections must begin with the human heart. [2] Only by adopting a spiritual way of viewing reality, only by recovering a wisdom of the heart, can we confront and interpret the newness of our time and rediscover the path to a fully human communication. In the Bible, the heart is seen as the place of freedom and decision-making. It symbolizes integrity and unity, but it also engages our emotions, desires, dreams; it is, above all, the inward place of our encounter with God. Wisdom of the heart, then, is the virtue that enables us to integrate the whole and its parts, our decisions and their consequences, our nobility and our vulnerability, our past and our future, our individuality and our membership within a larger community.

Here is where the Pope sounds like a WEF spokesperson, glorifying the technocratic transhumanist AI age

The digital revolution can bring us greater freedom, but not if it imprisons us in models that nowadays are called “echo chambers”. In such cases, rather than increasing a pluralism of information, we risk finding ourselves adrift in a mire of confusion, prey to the interests of the market or of the powers that be. It is unacceptable that the use of artificial intelligence should lead to groupthink, to a gathering of unverified data, to a collective editorial dereliction of duty. The representation of reality in “big data”, however useful for the operation of machines, ultimately entails a substantial loss of the truth of things, hindering interpersonal communication and threatening our very humanity. Information cannot be separated from living relationships. These involve the body and immersion in the real world; they involve correlating not only data but also human experiences; they require sensitivity to faces and facial expressions, compassion and sharing. Here I think of the reporting of wars and the “parallel war” being waged through campaigns of disinformation. I think too of all those reporters who have been injured or killed in the line of duty in order to enable us to see what they themselves had seen. For only by such direct contact with the suffering of children, women and men, can we come to appreciate the absurdity of wars. The use of artificial intelligence can make a positive contribution to the communications sector, provided it does not eliminate the role of journalism on the ground but serves to support it. Provided too that it values the professionalism of communication, making every communicator more aware of his or her responsibilities, and enables all people to be, as they should, discerning participants in the work of communication.

Here is the Popes message to WEF Davos meeting:

Global Cooperation Davos 24: Pope Francis Calls for Peace and 'Authentic Development'

This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place in a very troubling climate of international instability. Your Forum, which aims to guide and strengthen political will and mutual cooperation, provides an important opportunity for multi-stakeholder engagement to explore innovative and effective ways to build a better world. It is my hope that your discussions will take into account the urgent need to advance social cohesion, fraternity, and reconciliation among groups, communities, and states, in order to address the challenges before us.