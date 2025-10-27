Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
Oct 28Edited

These microwave transmitters are in electronic devices that people would never think contained such things. I recently bought a Mr. Coffee coffee maker at Walmart. I brought it in the house, measured the EMF radiation in the house before plugging it in, and then again after plugging it in. Sure enough, the device was emitting pulsed microwaves. It seems they are putting these transmitters in ALL ELECTRONICS -- the better to kill us with. I test every single electronic device i bring in this house and return it immediately if it is pulsing microwaves. Even a blender I recently bought was doing this!!!! It is so freaking disturbing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Linda Tanner's avatar
Linda Tanner
Oct 28

This stuff is increasing at an exponential rate and after reading this latest, it is almost difficult to find something to say! But like others, I feel compelled to try in some small way to shed a ray of light on a few changes some of us can make to help ourselves.

Since hubby and I are old, there are a few things we can easily do, such as forego purchase of ANY smart device. Period. No WiFi. No Smartphone. I feel Dr. Ana is right. We lived without smartphones for decades, so ask yourself this question: what is the worst thing in the world that could happen if you ditch the SmartSurveillanceWeaponPhone and get a little flip phone? Life will probably go on as usual, in spite of your/our feeling a bit deprived.

For someone who is contemplating moving, carefully assess your new location. If it is a house, is there a garden shed or storage shed in the yard? If I were contemplating moving, I would seriously consider wiring that little shed for internet, and keep the house a bit safer.

Another question we should ask ourselves. If we live within a reasonable distance from a library, we might consider ditching home internet altogether and use library internet, thereby avoiding the temptation to have WiFi in the home.

Thanks again, Dr. Ana, and am sending good vibes to everyone, as we're all in this together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture