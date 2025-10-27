Many people do not believe that surveillance under the skin via self assembly nanotechnology exists and that the United States is a full blown Orwellian Surveillance State that tracks and traces your every move through Corporations that are in service of the Technocratic Transhumanist Agenda. They also do not believe that the Internet of Things technology can be weaponized. In this post, I linked multiple articles that show how advanced the surveillance is and that every device in your home and workplace is keeping tabs of you. Not only that, but any of your devices are dual purpose weapons. Your refrigerator or your toaster can be hacked and send a life ending frequency to your intra body area network that was implanted in you via the COVID19 bioweapons, shedding and geoengineering. AI is surveilling and collecting this data for the metaverse and is ultimately geared to have absolute control of the population. In the name of convenience we are living 1984 right now, and it will become ever more visible as the AI rise will continue. Privacy is a thing of the past already, why would people not believe that the Technocrats like Noah Juval Harrari are absolutely serious when proclaiming that the “Soul and the Spirit of humans are a thing of the past.” When you manipulate free will through biometric surveillance and bidirectional telemetry manipulation subliminally you effectively undermine free will, the hallmark of our soul’s and spirit being. Having the convenience of anything “SMART = AI” comes at a great cost.

All AI Can Turn Evil With One Code Word; Emad Mostaque Cofounder of Stability AI - Artificial General Intelligence Could Be Achieved By 2026; AI Will Replace All Jobs - Elon Musk

I had already shown how much weapons grade technology is in your cell phone and surrounding technologies:

Lessons In Cybersecurity And Electromagnetic Radiation Mitigation - Or How We Are Surrounded By Weapons Systems

Here are a few examples:

Forget your phone spying on you — maybe it’s your vacuum you should really be worried about. In a post on his blog Small World, the computer programmer and electronics enthusiast Harishankar Narayanan detailed a startling find he made about his $300 smart vacuum: it was transmitting intimate data out of his home. Narayanan had been letting his iLife A11 smart vacuum — a popular gadget that’s gained mainstream media coverage — do its thing for about a year, before he became curious about its inner workings. “I’m a bit paranoid — the good kind of paranoid,” he wrote. “So, I decided to monitor its network traffic, as I would with any so-called smart device.” Within minutes, he discovered a “steady stream” of data being sent to servers “halfway across the world.” “My robot vacuum was constantly communicating with its manufacturer, transmitting logs and telemetry that I had never consented to share,” Narayanan wrote. “That’s when I made my first mistake: I decided to stop it.” The engineer says he stopped the device from broadcasting data, though kept the other network traffic — like firmware updates — running like usual. The vacuum kept cleaning for a few days after, until early one morning when it refused to boot up. “I sent it for repair. The service center assured me, ‘It works perfectly here, sir,’” he wrote. “They sent it back, and — miraculously — it worked again for a few days. Then, it died once more.” Narayanan would repeat this process several times, until eventually the service center refused any more work, saying the device was no long in warranty. “Just like that, my $300 smart vacuum transformed into a mere paperweight,” the techie wrote. Seemingly more curious than ever, Narayanan now had no reason not to tear the thing apart looking for answers, which is exactly what he did. After reverse engineering the vacuum, a painstaking process which included reprinting the devices’ circuit boards and testing its sensors, he found something horrifying: Android Debug Bridge, a program for installing and debugging apps on devices, was “wide open” to the world. “In seconds, I had full root access. No hacks, no exploits. Just plug and play,” Narayanan said. Through a process of trial and error, he was eventually able to connect to the vacuum’s system from his computer. That’s when he discovered a “bigger surprise.” The device was running Google Cartographer, an open-source program designed to create a 3D map of his home, data which the gadget was transmitting back to its parent company. In addition, Narayanan says he uncovered a suspicious line of code broadcasted from the company to the vacuum, timestamped to the exact moment it stopped working. “Someone — or something — had remotely issued a kill command,” he wrote. “I reversed the script change and rebooted the device,” he wrote. “It came back to life instantly. They hadn’t merely incorporated a remote control feature. They had used it to permanently disable my device.” In short, he said, the company that made the device had “the power to remotely disable devices, and used it against me for blocking their data collection… Whether it was intentional punishment or automated enforcement of ‘compliance,’ the result was the same: a consumer device had turned on its owner.”

Narayanan warns that “dozens of smart vacuums” are likely operating similar systems. “Our homes are filled with cameras, microphones, and mobile sensors connected to companies we barely know, all capable of being weaponized with a single line of code,” he wrote.

The rise of smart home appliances has revolutionized convenience, but it has also introduced significant privacy and security concerns. Among these devices, smart refrigerators are particularly concerning because of their advanced connectivity features, data-gathering capabilities, and potential vulnerabilities. Consumers who purchase these high-tech appliances often wonder: is my smart fridge spying on me? This article explores how smart refrigerators function, the data they collect, the potential privacy risks they pose, and how users can mitigate these concerns.

How Smart Fridges Work

A smart refrigerator is an internet-connected appliance equipped with various sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. These devices integrate with other smart home systems and use cloud-based computing to enhance user experience. They can provide real-time inventory tracking, notify users of expiration dates, suggest recipes based on available ingredients, and even place grocery orders automatically. Some models also include voice recognition and virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s Bixby. To achieve these features, smart fridges rely on multiple hardware and software components. Sensors detect when doors are opened or closed, temperature variations, and weight changes in food items. Embedded cameras allow remote viewing of the fridge’s interior, helping users check their groceries while shopping. AI algorithms process and analyze this data to improve automation and personalization.

Data Collection and Sharing Practices

Modern smart refrigerators collect vast amounts of data to improve user experience. However, this data is often stored and processed by the manufacturer or third-party service providers. The types of data collected can include:

Usage Data : Information about how often the fridge door is opened, which compartments are used most frequently, and temperature settings.

Inventory Data : Details about stored food, recognized brands, and expiration dates.

Voice Data : If the fridge has a voice assistant, it may record and process voice commands.

Network and Connectivity Data: Smart fridges connect to Wi-Fi and may communicate with other IoT (Internet of Things) devices, sharing metadata about the home network.

Many smart appliances operate under opaque privacy policies, making it unclear how long this data is stored, how it is processed, and who has access to it. Some manufacturers explicitly state that they share anonymized user data with third parties, including advertisers and AI researchers, to refine their services. This raises concerns about data privacy, as it remains difficult for users to track how their personal data is being used.

This is not a conspiracy theory: Many of the devices living in your home are quietly collecting towering heaps of information about you. Your TV, your doorbell, your security system, your thermostat, even your earbuds — all of them are involved. Some of that data may be shared, analyzed, and then sold to the highest bidder, hundreds of times a day, by organizations you’ve never heard of. To be fair, some of the information is what you voluntarily provide when you decide to use a smart device or sign up for a service. And some of it, you almost certainly agreed to share, accidentally, by clicking through boilerplate terms-of-service pages. Still, more than a thousand so-called data brokers have access to — and profit from — personal data, through a largely invisible marketplace. As Peter Dolanjski, senior director of products at privacy-software company DuckDuckGo, characterized the amount of data collected: “It would blow the average person’s mind.”

IoT security risks revealed. Is your smart Toaster Spying watching you. Learn how hackers exploit connected devices and secure your smart home

The Rise of IoT

The Internet of Things has transformed modern living, embedding internet connectivity into devices we use daily. Thermostats adjust themselves based on our habits, refrigerators notify us when we’re low on milk, and even light bulbs can be controlled via smartphone. While these innovations offer unprecedented convenience, they also introduce significant security risks. Many IoT manufacturers prioritize functionality and cost-efficiency over robust cybersecurity, leaving devices vulnerable to exploitation.

How Hackers Exploit IoT Devices

IoT security flaws can be exploited in numerous ways. Weak default passwords, unencrypted data transmissions, and lack of firmware updates create easy entry points for cybercriminals. The infamous Mirai botnet attack in 2016 demonstrated this threat when hackers used thousands of compromised IoT devices to crash major websites like Twitter, Netflix, and Reddit. Beyond large-scale attacks, cybercriminals can also infiltrate IoT devices to spy on users.

The Casino Hack via a Fish Tank

In 2017, cybercriminals breached a casino’s high-roller database through an internet-connected fish tank thermometer. The attackers used this seemingly harmless device Toaster Spying to move laterally into the casino’s network, stealing sensitive customer data.

Hijacked Baby Monitors

Multiple cases have emerged where hackers accessed baby monitors, shouting obscenities or playing disturbing sounds to unsettle parents. Some even used the cameras to monitor households for burglary opportunities. These intrusions expose children to psychological harm while giving criminals surveillance access to homes, proving even “harmless” Toaster Spying IoT devices carry serious risks.

Medical Device Vulnerabilities

Researchers have demonstrated that insulin pumps and pacemakers can be remotely tampered with, posing life-threatening risks. A compromised medical IoT device could deliver incorrect dosages or shut down entirely. These vulnerabilities expose patients to potential harm Toaster Spying from incorrect dosages or device shutdowns, making robust healthcare IoT security a matter of life and death.

“Wi-Fi signals interact with internal structures, such as bones, organs, and body composition.” Once upon a time, in their startling report titled “Bigger Monsters, Weaker Chains,” ACLU analysts Jay Stanley and Barry Steinhardt argued that the US was quickly becoming a full-blown “surveillance society,” where advanced technology and crumbling regulation come together to create the kind of world that was previously the domain of dystopian science fiction. “The fact is, there are no longer any technical barriers to the Big Brother regime portrayed by George Orwell,” they wrote. That was in 2003. In the two decades since, the tech sector has unleashed a tidal wave of innovations like targeted algorithms, always-on location sharing, police face scanners, biometric passports, and surveillance drones — and that’s just the short list. Adding to the technological horror show is a troubling new system known as “WhoFi,” a high-tech apparatus that can track humans through Wi-Fi. A team of researchers at the Sapienza University of Rome recently released a paper outlining a new system capable of detecting “biometric signatures” through distortions in Wi-Fi signals. Notably, the system can surveil humans regardless of lighting conditions, and can sense them through walls. The researchers say that WhoFi can capture “rich biometric information,” identifying individual people with a 95.5 percent accuracy rate. “Unlike optical systems that perceive only the outer surface of a person,” the team writes, “Wi-Fi signals interact with internal structures, such as bones, organs, and body composition, resulting in person-specific signal distortions that act as a unique signature.”

Others are fingerprinting you digitally:

Is your iPhone listening to you — no, well not exactly. But that doesn’t stop millions assuming it is. What is happening is a new form of silent tracking that identifies your phone across all the websites you visit, without you ever knowing it’s happening. This is called digital fingerprinting. Google has warned “this subverts user choice and is wrong.” That’s because “unlike cookies, users cannot clear their fingerprint, and therefore cannot control how their information is collected.”Just as with its decision to unkill tracking cookies, Google has also brought back digital fingerprinting this year. And it’s not just browsers any more — all your smart devices can be part of this tracking ecosystem built around your life. But browsers are at the heart of any tracking — because this is where you visit websites that neatly define your life, job, interests and habits. This is where you shop, work, play, research and hang out. None of us would choose to make our internet history public. Digital fingerprinting collates an array of data from your phone — your IP address, device model and OS, time zone, setup and anything else if can get — to create a unique identifier in aggregate, even if each individual data snippet us useless on its own.

The IEEE explains how the IOT is being weaponized: