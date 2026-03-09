It has been a shocking couple of weeks, finding ourselves not only being part of a new war, but seeing the world get closer to World War 3.

It has become very clear, that the America First Agenda has been completely transformed into Israel first agenda.

It appears that President Trump is ushering the New One World Order, according to Rabbi Weisberg. But how does that relate to Transhumanism and how come that Agenda is also being pushed forward?

Rabbi Isser Zalman Weisberg believes President Trump is the non-Jewish Messiah, chosen to establish the Jewish Kingdom over all of mankind.

Please see this video posted on X in the Rabbi’s own words:

https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2030118332062392492

Other writers have explained the ideas of other Rabbi’s and the significance of prophesy.

1. Rabbi Isser Zalman Weisberg: The Non-Jewish Messiah and the Pierced Ear

Our investigation must begin with the most explicit of the claimants. Rabbi Isser Zalman Weisberg, a Chabad-affiliated lecturer in Toronto, has articulated a theology so audacious that it reframes the very nature of American history . Weisberg looks at the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and does not see a security failure or a political moment; he sees a brit, a covenant. Weisberg draws a direct line from the bullet that grazed Trump’s ear to the Torah portion in Exodus 21:6, where a servant who wishes to remain with his master forever has his ear pierced against a doorpost with an awl . According to Weisberg, the failed assassination was a divine ritual. The bullet that nicked Trump’s ear was God’s awl, marking him as the Eved Hashem—the eternal servant of the Jewish people. “President Trump’s right ear was grazed in a symbolic gesture,” Weisberg argues, “where the Torah states that a servant who wants to remain with his master needs to have his right ear pierced” . This is not metaphor to Weisberg. It is physics and metaphysics colliding. He declares Trump to be the “second non-Jewish Messiah,” a title bestowed only once before in history, upon Cyrus the Great . The original Cyrus, the Persian king, issued the decree allowing the Jews to return to Zion and rebuild the Second Temple. Weisberg sees Trump fulfilling the same function for the Third Temple. But Weisberg’s vision is not merely one of political alliance; it is one of abject subservience. He posits that the “Make America Great Again” movement has misread its own destiny. America, he argues, was never meant to be great on its own. Its greatness will only be realized when President Trump, as the leader of the West, leads the United States to Jerusalem to bow before the Jewish Messiah. In Weisberg’s eschatology, the United Nations will be dissolved and replaced by a “real United Nations” based in Jerusalem, with the Jewish Messiah as its sovereign . Trump’s role is to be the first head of state to kneel. This is a theological vision that, if taken seriously by its adherents, renders the sovereignty of the United States merely a temporary holding pattern until the American president can hand the keys of history over to the Davidic king. It is a stunningly radical re-imagining of American purpose, and it is being preached from an amud (pulpit) in Toronto. 2. Rabbi Mendel Kessin: The Reincarnation of Esau and the Secret of 424 If Weisberg provides the political framework, Rabbi Mendel Kessin provides the mystical machinery. Kessin, a popular lecturer in the “Torah Thinking” shiurim, does not merely suggest Trump is like Cyrus; he suggests Trump is the gilgul (reincarnation) of specific souls destined to aid the Messiah . His framework is dizzying in its complexity, rooted in the teachings of the Ramchal (Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzatto). Kessin identifies Trump with the biblical figure of Esau. In the standard Jewish exegetical tradition, Esau is the archetype of Rome, of Edom, of the oppressive Western empire. He is the brother who sold his birthright and sought to kill Jacob. However, Kessin performs a startling act of theological legerdemain. He proposes that Trump represents the “good part” of Esau doing teshuva (repentance) . According to Kessin, Esau’s original mission was to fight evil and protect Jacob (the Jews). It was a mission Esau failed. But in Trump, the soul of Esau has returned to rectify that failure. To bolster this, Kessin reaches into the Talmudic era, drawing a parallel between Rabbi Judah the Prince (Rebbe), the compiler of the Mishnah, and the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. He recounts the legend that Marcus Aurelius’s mother saved Rebbe’s life, and that Marcus allowed the Jews to compile the Oral Law. Kessin posits that Trump is the reincarnation of Marcus Aurelius, and therefore of Esau, destined to protect the Jewish people in their divine mission . Kessin views the legal persecution of Trump—the indictments, the trials, the convictions—not as the consequences of alleged financial fraud or obstruction of justice, but as a divine “refining process.” He compares Trump’s legal woes to the imprisonment of Joseph in Egypt; it is a necessary descent before the ascent to viceregal power . And then, Kessin returns to the number. He confirms that the gematria of Donald Trump equals Mashiach ben David (424), but he refines the theology: Trump is not the Messiah, but his soul number aligns with the messianic energy required for the redemption . In Kessin’s world, voting for Trump is not a political act; it is a mystical participation in the repair of the world, the Tikkun Olam of the soul of Esau. 3. Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: The Tzfat Sanhedrin and the Divine Decree Moving from the mystical fringes of America to the religious establishment of Israel, we encounter Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed). Unlike Weisberg and Kessin, who operate as independent lecturers, Eliyahu is a figure of institutional power. He is the son of the legendary former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, and his words carry weight in the national-religious community. On Inauguration Day in January 2025, Rabbi Eliyahu issued a public blessing to Donald Trump. It was not a generic wish for success. It was a declaration of divine appointment. “The Holy One, blessed be He, watches over him,” Eliyahu stated, “and He chose him and put it in people’s hearts to choose him, and he has a divine mission” . Eliyahu explicitly invokes the Cyrus paradigm, reminding Trump that he is a “king who rules over many kings,” but that he must always remember there is a “King of Kings above” . This blessing was not issued in a vacuum. Eliyahu was a key organizer of a letter signed by some 250 Israeli rabbis—including Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef—thanking Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital . That letter told Trump that “prophecies are being fulfilled” because of his actions. The investigative implication here is profound. Rabbi Eliyahu and his signatories are mainstream enough to command respect, yet radical enough to frame a foreign president’s policy as the fulfillment of Isaiah. They are essentially drafting Trump into the Jewish liturgical narrative. When they cite Isaiah 62:1—”For Zion’s sake I will not keep silent”—and apply it to Trump’s embassy move, they are not merely praising a politician; they are performing an act of canonization . They are weaving Trump into the fabric of the Haftarah. V. Rabbi Yosef Berger: The Temple Mount and the King of the West If Rabbi Eliyahu provides the institutional heft, Rabbi Yosef Berger provides the apocalyptic endpoint. Berger, a prominent figure associated with the Temple Mount movement and the disciples of the late Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri, is perhaps the most unambiguous in linking Trump to the geula (redemption) . Berger’s theology centers on the Temple. He believes that the Third Temple must be built, and that it will be built by a non-Jew. “Just like the Second Temple, the Third Temple will be built by non-Jews,” Berger argues . He sees Trump as the spiritual descendant of the Roman Emperor, the leader of the Western world, who has the unique capacity to “rectify the sin Rome committed with destroying the second temple” . Berger adds another layer to the Moses typology. He compares Trump’s political career to the life of Moses: hidden as a child, revealed in his first success (entering the White House), hidden again (losing in 2020), and revealed a second time for his ultimate function . For Berger, Trump’s reelection in 2024 is the “second coming” of Moses, the moment when the leader is finally positioned to fulfill his function: facilitating the construction of the Holy Temple on the Temple Mount, a site currently home to the Dome of the Rock. This is not merely messianic rhetoric; it is a political program with the potential for catastrophic real-world consequences. The rebuilding of the Temple would require the removal or destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, an act that would almost certainly ignite a world war. Yet, for Rabbi Berger, Trump is the agent destined to make this happen. “Trump’s election is a necessary element of the geula,[redemption]” he insists . 5. Rabbi Hillel Weiss: The Sanhedrin, the Coin, and the Choice Finally, we turn to Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the former spokesman of the nascent Sanhedrin—a modern-day attempt to recreate the ancient Jewish high court. Weiss has been consistent in his messianic framing of Trump since 2017. Before Trump’s first visit to Israel as president, Weiss issued a statement that captures the essence of this entire movement: “President Trump can choose to be a part of a process to bring the Messiah” . Weiss and the Sanhedrin group took the unprecedented step of minting a commemorative coin featuring Trump’s profile superimposed on the image of Cyrus the Great . The coin was a physical manifestation of the theological merger they were attempting to perform. It declared, in metal, that the American president was the Persian king reborn. Weiss’s language is one of invitation and warning. Trump has a choice. He can be Cyrus, or he can be just another politician. But in the Weissian worldview, the stakes are cosmic. By inviting Trump to ascend the Temple Mount, they are inviting him to accept his role in the “blessing of Solomon,” a blessing reserved for foreign kings who recognize the God of Israel . The investigation reveals that for Weiss, Trump is a vessel of free will standing at the crossroads of history, and the Sanhedrin sees itself as the celestial signpost directing him toward the Temple.

In November 2016 the Times of Israel wrote about President Trump being the first Jewish President. We don’t know if he is or he isn’t since the internet has many different ideas, however he certainly has a pro Israel view to the extreme.

Donald Trump, America’s first Jewish president

Another source reports that Trump confirmed he is Jewish.

Why Donald Trump is being called ‘first Jewish president’ despite being Christian

He also said that as US president, he will ‘always support Jewish Americans’ and be a ‘friend and a champion of the Jewish people’. However, the confusion comes in when American broadcaster Mark Levin was invited up on stage to say a few words. “Come here. And these people do like Israel,” Trump said, as Levin’s wife kissed the US president on the cheek. Levin then embraced Trump before shouting out: “And he loves Israel too!” Before adding: “Six years ago, I was up here, and I said this is our first Jewish president,” to which the crowd applauded and Trump responded: “It’s true.” The TV host continued: "Now he’s the first Jewish president to serve two non-consecutive presidencies. We thank you for everything.”

Donald Trump hosted a White House Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday (December 16) 2025.

After the most recent Epstein files were released, more information is coming out. I have described how Epstein was involved in Transhumanist Agendas:

Epstein Files Nanotechnology, DNA Computers, Immortality, Kurzweil’s Nanorobots in Human Blood, GoogleX Investment In Pill That Inserts Surveillance Nanoparticles and How Cheap It Is To Buy Scientists

Epstein Was Obsessed With Vagus Nerve “Should Be Immunized”Critical To Hacking Humans For BCI - C19 Causes Autonomic Dysfunction Via Vagus Nerve Resulting In Worse Cancer, Afib, Cognitive Dysfunction

Epstein Files 2014: Silk For Nanotechnology RFID Microelectronic Tags and Vaccine Delivery Implantable In Humans For Tracking - Why Did The COVID19 Bioweapon Contain Spider “Silk” Genes?

Epstein, MIT Schwarzman Scholars, Blackstone, China CCP, Wuhan, Gates Foundation, Pfizer, Moderna, Harvard, Intelligence And Self Assembly Nanotechnology - Should Someone Investigate This Further?

We have seen that everyone named in the Epstein files has claimed to be innocent and that they did not know about Epstein’s criminal pedophilia. Interestingly, descriptions about Epstein’s houses clearly states that he had explicit images of naked women and children everywhere, so the statement of ignorance makes no sense, but just shows how the elites are able to continue their pedophilia sex trafficking activities without legal repercussions. Notably, during Epsteins first prison sentence he was known to be able to leave his prison cell for many hours a day and continue abusing children.

This complete lack of justice is similar to the genocidal mass murder via the COVID19 bioweapons - without one single criminal conviction worldwide. The judicial system is completely corrupted. Epstein according to records had to have sex on average 7 times a day and girls and young women were going in and out of his homes and airplanes all the time. But nobody who was associated with him knew of anything... I got a bridge to sell you if you believe that.

It is unclear if we can believe anybody about their claims, but we can believe that corruption and blackmail is real.

Epstein was a prominent Transhumanist and a longtime close friend over 15 years with President Trump.

What we know about new Epstein emails that mention Trump

Epstein files contain explicit but unsubstantiated claim that Trump abused minor

Trump has been considered at great friend to Israel, and Israels prime minister had been a great friend to Epstein. While Netanyahu denies Epstein working for Israel, the background information regarding Epstein, Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell and the links to Mossad and organized crime are well documented in these books:

One Nation under Blackmail, with the subtitle "The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein", volumes 1 and 2

Can friendship be bought or is it genuine? We don’t know either, or, or both:

Netanyahu: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in White House’

Did Israel force Trump into war with Iran? After Marco Rubio suggests so, Israel’s critics erupt.

Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the suggestion, saying, “You don’t have to drag him into anything.”

President Trump has been very pro Transhumanist legislation, which includes the 4th Industrial Revolution kick off - the COVID19 nanotechnology bioweapons for surveillance under the skin. He continues to promote unrestricted AI, 6G implantable electronics, Brain computer interface and is involved in the metaverse development, all Technocratic Trashumanist Agendas:

Winning the 6G Race - Executive order empowering implantable electronics for internet of bodies

Stargate AI explained: What’s in the $500 billion project

How America’s AI Action Plan Could Affect Brain-Computer Interfaces

On January 23, 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14179, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” which sought to revoke existing AI policies and directives that act as barriers to American AI innovation. The federal government’s push for AI development may accelerate the availability of neurotechnologies that incorporate AI, while reducing regulatory oversight and consumer protections.

Trump Rollback of Digital ID Security Directive Fuels Cyber Fear

New Cybersecurity Executive Order Redraws Priorities: What It Means for AI, Digital IDs, and Supply Chain Security

A key technical highlight of the EO is its clear mandate to transition federal systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The use of TLS 1.3 and PQC-ready solutions will now be enforced across agencies. CISA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will publish updated lists of PQC-compliant products, moving the conversation from preparation to implementation. This is a crucial move as quantum computing grows more viable, rendering traditional cryptography vulnerable. For agencies and enterprises alike, now is the time to reassess encryption models and software supply chain vulnerabilities.

Trumps EO transitioned to Post quantum cryptography - which is now being implemended for digital ID in Europe, in line with WEF plans:

Germany presents proof-of-concept for quantum-secure ID card

The proof-of-concept involved chips produced by German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon, featuring a new design that supports Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms. The PQC software was deployed into ID chips by G+D, which has previously worked in German government-funded projects related to quantum cryptography, such as Aquorypt and Quoryptan. The move is part of an EU roadmap to adopt Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) in critical and high-risk applications by 2030. The roadmap was issued in June and warns that it is “impossible to precisely predict” when quantum computers will be powerful enough to compromise the cryptography currently in use.

President Trump is personally involved in Technocratic Transhumanist AI Technologies and is creating his own Metaverse:

Trump company files trademarks for branded metaverse, NFT marketplace

Trump-owned company DTTM Operations filed for trademarks on Feb. 24 for the word ‘TRUMP’ in connection with a metaverse and NFT marketplace built around the US President’s brand. In this Trump-themed virtual world, users would be able to shop for physical and virtual goods, dine in a Trump restaurant, enjoy simulated transport by limousine, aircraft, train, and automobile, and watch public service programs about social issues, current events, and fundraising.

The move builds on the Trump Organization’s broader digital strategy, which has gained momentum in recent years. In January 2024, the Trump Media & Technology Group announced plans to invest in cryptocurrencies, a shift that came after the launch of a meme coin in 2025. Now, the focus appears to be shifting toward NFTs and the metaverse, reinforcing the President’s position within the blockchain ecosystem.

The metaverse aspect of the filing has already sparked speculation. Reports suggest that the trademark could precede the development of a so-called “Megaverse,” a digital ecosystem centered around the 47th president. While details remain scarce, the project could potentially include virtual real estate, NFT collectibles, and interactive experiences designed for Trump’s supporters and digital asset investors. The Trump Media & Technology Group has been aggressively expanding its Web3 ambitions. Earlier this year, the company unveiled Truth.Fi, a financial technology firm operating under Trump’s brand. Additionally, the group was involved in the launch of World Liberty Financial, a crypto-related venture that debuted in 2024. These developments indicate that he is not merely experimenting with digital assets but actively integrating them into his broader business strategy.

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It is evident from Trumps investment that he is a Technocratic Transhumanist, ready for people to live in his Metaverse. NO wonder he was pro the COVID19 bioweapon roll out, for that is what will provide the data infrastructure to everybodies digital twin in the Metaverse.

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How does Judaism relate to Transhumanism?

There is no direct obvious link, but many Transhumanists and technocrats are of Jewish heritage ushering in the Global AI control mechanism, so there is no direct conflict in philosophies:

Ray Kurzweil, Google engineer, proponent of Transhumanism and Post humanism

Juval Noah Harrari, WEF spokesperson, “humans are hackable animals”

Jeffrey Epstein, Mossad Agent and elite pedophile sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell, Mossad Agent and elite pedophile sex trafficking

Sam Altman, Open AI CEO

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta ( Metaverse) named by Cathy O Brien, CIA MKULTRA survivor in her book TRANCE formation of America

Marvin Minsky, Father of AI, mentor to Ray Kurzweil, Epstein Associate

Nick Bostom, Future of humanity Institute, human enhancement

Ben Goertzel, “Godfather of AI” Epstein Associate

Marine Rothblatt, advocate for transhumanism, focuses on harnessing smart technology, digital immortality, human cloning

and more.

The most recent statements by Rabbi Weisberg may help to explain how we got from “no new wars” to Venezuela and then Iran, with the war threatening to become world wide at any time and how everything that is happening is following the technocratic transhumanist agenda exactly. Many argue that this is a satanic agenda, and even there President Trump is following the plan as Satanic Priestess Marina Abramovic predicted - that he would be the Magician who ushers in the (Satanic) Great Awakening.

It is thought that people will become so disappointed by all of the corruption and Chaos, they will give AI reign to make decisions, and ultimately all world governments will be replaced by the technocratic One World Order. Instead of using the Jeffrey Epsteins, Mossad and other intelligence agencies can then control the world via AI technology infrastructure.

Albania is leading the way, while the USA is building its infrastructure via the Stargate AI program, authorized by President Trump. Then the global world control will be complete.

“Societies will be better run by AI than by us because it won’t make mistakes, doesn’t need a salary, cannot be corrupted, and doesn’t stop working.” With so much buzzy tech floating around these days, it’s only natural for national governments to experiment as well. For the past few years, the country of El Salvador’s been experimenting with Bitcoin as legal tender, a woefully ineffective system that’s had he opposite of its stated effects. In the United States, president Donald Trump is experimenting with a $500 billion AI infrastructure project, a massive campaign that’s sat dormant for half a year. And in Albania, which is home to 2.7 million people, the government is hoping that AI models like ChatGPT can take over for corrupt government ministers. Per Politico, the Albanian prime minister Edi Rama suggested back in July that AI might be a handy tool in his efforts to stamp out government corruption and increase transparency. “One day, we might even have a ministry run entirely by AI,” he said at a press conference. “That way, there would be no nepotism or conflicts of interest.” Though most of this is theoretical posturing, Rama added that voters could hypothetically elect an AI algorithm to the council of ministers, turning Albania into “the first to have an entire government with AI ministers and a prime minister.” Ben Blushi, Albania’s former minister of local government and decentralization, concurs. As Politico reported, Blushi argued that “societies will be better run by AI than by us because it won’t make mistakes, doesn’t need a salary, cannot be corrupted, and doesn’t stop working.”

The rapidly expanding GovTech infrastructure that the global elite has been developing over the last years to lay the foundation required to transform traditional governments into globally controlled “Agentic States.”

These Agentic States represent a fundamental departure from conventional systems of governance. According to plans proposed by the UN and World Economic Forum, states are expected to evolve into AI-driven systems, standardized across nations, that operate with minimal to no human involvement in decision making and policy formation.

Note that Epstein specifically was interested in creating deceptive AI Agents. I wrote about this here:

Summary:

Even if things look very confusing right now, if you understand the Technocratic Transhumanist Global AI One World Order plans and players, everything is according to plan, and President Trump is the disruptive Chaos Agent who will make it happen. From this perspective, the COVID19 bioweapon roll out was no accident under the Trump administration, but the necessary step to follow the Global enslavement of humanity via AI self assembly nanotechnologies, brain computer interface, smart surveillance technologies, cryptocurrencies and 5G/6G networks.

Weather you call it Jewish Messiah, Satanic Magician or WEF Technocratic Transhumanist AI Metaverse implementation - they are different words, leading to the same outcome, the complete digital enslavement of humanity via AI.