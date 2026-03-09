Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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GeneK's avatar
GeneK
8d

You've got to be nuts to believe this "Jewish Messiah" crap.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
8d

I'm dismayed to hear that you believe the Iran intervention is being done for, or at the behest of, Israel. It is a total takedown and removal of a terrorist proxy state that has been controlled by the global oligarchs and deep state for decades, as their way of using fear and the threat of nuclear war to control the nations. And the nation/state of Israel was part of it.

Trump is ending that. Israel was forced to contribute their military expertise to the effort, since they had always positioned themselves as a victim of Iran. Trump has also forced them into accepting the Board of Peace to stop the Gaza conflict.

This Rabbi, of course, is wrong. Judaism is supposedly based on the Bible, but the people for whom it was written rejected their Elohim when he came in the flesh 2,000 years ago. They will not have any domination of the world in this age. And they are only Jews, of ONE Tribe of Israel, Judah. There are hundreds of millions of descendants of the OTHER TEN Tribes of Jacob/Israel alive today inhabiting many nations. Trump is acting on behalf of America and all sovereign nations.

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