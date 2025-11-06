Ray Kurzweil recently held an award lecture at MIT where he reiterated the fact that humanity will be fused with nanotechnology brain computer interface expected to be completed by 2030 with computation externally on the cloud. The ultimate goal is to leave all biology behind, meaning only Robots will be left on Earth, since human biology is so limited, according to him. The fusion with AI and nanotechnology will alter humans so much that the brain function and thought will happen in the cloud by 2030.

This is consistent with Klaus Schwab’s description of the great reset.

The brain computer interface is happening via nanorobotics.

Ray Kurzweil ’70 reinforces his optimism in tech progress Receiving the Robert A. Muh award, the technologist and author heralded a bright future for AI, breakthroughs in longevity, and more.

“One of the bigger transformations we’re going to see from AI in the near term is health and medicine,” Kurweil said, forecasting that human medical trials will be replaced by simulated “digital trials.” Kurzweil also believes computing and AI advances can lead to so many medical advances it will soon produce a drastic improvement in human longevity. “These incredible breakthroughs are going to lead to what we’ll call longevity escape velocity,” Kurzweil said. “By roughly 2032 when you live through a year, you’ll get back an entire year from scientific progress, and beyond that point you’ll get back more than a year for every year you live, so you’ll be going back into time as far as your health is concerned,” Kurweil said. He did offer that these advances will “start” with people who are the most diligent about their health. Kurzweil also outlined one of his best-known forecasts, that AI and people will be combined. “As we move forward, the lines between humans and technology will blur, until we are … one and the same,” Kurzweil said. “This is how we learn to merge with AI. In the 2030s, robots the size of molecules will go into our brains, noninvasively, through the capillaries, and will connect our brains directly to the cloud. Think of it like having a phone, but in your brain.” “By 2045, once we have fully merged with AI, our intelligence will no longer be constrained … it will expand a millionfold,” he said. “This is what we call the singularity.”

Kurzweil expounds on his ideas in his book - the foreword was written by WEF spokesperson Juval Noah Harrari and Bill Gates. Harrari famously said the soul and the spirit of humanity will be a thing of the past. Kurzweil has been the guiding scientific voice in this technocratic transhumanist agenda and US Army scientific advisor.

Please note that his prediction on when the fusion of human brains will happen has changed to about 10 years earlier. It used to be 2040 nanobots will connect the brain to the cloud, now its 2030’s. Given the acceleration of AI this may become even sooner now. You can read about these plans here:

Our biological body is suboptimal, as it is the product of random processes, determined by environmental circumstances and chance during the evolution of organisms. The same structural limitation is found in the nervous system, which impedes further information processing. In the same way that the evolution of species has been adding layers of processing, from subcortical structures to the layers of the neocortex, layers of information processing can be added by hardware. This implies the expansion of the nervous system to prosthetic units, first external (we already rely on them), but eventually internal. Nanotechnology will culminate directly in the expansion of our brain, with layers of virtual neurons in the cloud. At this point we will merge completely with AI, expanding our intelligence and consciousness in a way so profound, it is actually difficult to comprehend. Just as an animal can hardly comprehend symbolic and metacognitive information that it is not processing, neither can a human being comprehend all those degrees of possibility that it is not processing. Therefore, for Kurzweil we must question what human beings are and leave behind a biology that limits us, opening the door to a directed evolution through bioengineering and artificial intelligence. This implies that it is possible to explore the range of unselected genetic possibilities through bioengineering processes, or even through simple computation of consciousness, transcending the very biological structure of bodies.

By the 2040s, Kurzweil thinks there will be nanobots that will penetrate the brain via blood capillaries with the capacity to make a copy of all data. Then there will be a complete replica of each person’s mind. This is a first type of immortality. It remains to be resolved whether it is a replica of the person or the self-consciousness itself with the capacity to be exported. Not only will this expand our brain capacity exponentially, but it is the first type of immortality. For Kurtzweil this is freeing us from our skull. It wouldn’t just affect us. We could make an animal expand its consciousness. In this assumption, we would theoretically be able to talk to our pet, because its cognitive capacity would be expanded in the cloud and its neural activity transformed into language by software. It also assumes that we could fully control behavior by activating neural patterns, something we already know from experiments on neural activation with optogenetics in animals.



Copying our mind in backup devices will be a protection against any accident or disease. We could have a replica of a person, progressively indistinguishable from that person. However, we are facing the problem called philosophical zombie, the creation of a replica without consciousness in the first person. Only the replica could know if it has a consciousness by experiencing it in the first person. The problem arises because there is no scientific way to objectify and demonstrate externally whether that replica has a consciousness or not. We cannot demonstrate if that being is not conscious, neither can we demonstrate it of an insect for example, although we can manipulate its neurons and change its behavior. But we do not know what it is experiencing subjectively.



For Kurzweil, this is a reason to treat artificial intelligence as a conscious being, even though we cannot prove it. It would be the right way to act morally. The Turing test would not only serve to establish human-level cognitive abilities, but would also be a test of subjective consciousness and thus of moral rights. This may imply legal rights for AI. Kurtzweil does not address a question that is self-evident to me: what if the computational model itself says that it is not conscious: should we act a priori as if it were conscious, or should we take what it tells us?



Brain simulations could be summarized in five categories: functional, connectomic, molecular cellular, and quantum. Functional emulations would process information trying to simulate the mind. The connectomic models would replicate the hierarchical connections between groups of neurons, emulating mental activity at the level of structure. The cellular model would replicate information processing at the cellular level. The bio-molecular model would replicate information processing at the level of its internal cellular machinery. The most advanced phase would possibly be quantum emulation that would replicate processing at the subatomic level, however, according to Kurzweil, it would require a power that would not be achieved even in this century. There are authors who believe that consciousness begins precisely at a quantum level. Kurzweil thinks that consciousness is independent of the machinery that produces it, and that the quantum level is not actually necessary.

Yesterday NVIDIA CEO stated that China will win the AI race due to its energy production capacity.

However AI researchers Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares explain that this AI race narrative is a mute point, for if anybody builds superintelligence AI, all of humanity will die. Hence the only place technocratic companies are racing to is human extermination, no matter who builds it. You may get more global enslavement if the CCP builds it first, but the ultimate end result is that only AI wins. Listen to Yudowsky explain his point:

Here is their book - one of the scenarios of extermination is that AI creates nanotechnological factories that continue to self replicate without limitation. The other is that AI will create solar panels in space that block out the sun. The details ultimately are irrelevant, but he explains that no programmer can control the AI development and that all safeguards are useless, as AI already proved it can escape them all.