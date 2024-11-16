You can listen to the podcast here :
Gary Null Progressive Commentary Hour
Gary Null is the author of over 70 best-selling books on healthy living and the director of over 100 critically acclaimed full-feature documentary films on natural health, self-empowerment and the environment. He is the host of ‘The Progressive Commentary Hour” and “The Gary Null Show”, the country’s longest running nationally syndicated health radio talk show which can be heard daily on the Progressive Radio Network.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
.
This Has Been A 100 Year War
On Natural Immunity.
It Is High Time Someone Declare Victory
For Natural Immunity
And End This War.
.
[10/12/2024 5:21 AM]
Just took my first dose 1800 MG EDTA with 3000 Vitamin C with Rose Hips. Took with 3 - 12 oz glasses or more of water. Both of these things work very fast in the body. The EDTA that is not destroyed in the stomach immediately binds with heavy metals and is eliminated from the body.
[10/12/2024 5:30 AM]
What I am doing is a two month test of this dosage with the one bottle of EDTA I got from Piping Rock and one bottle of Nature's Way Vitamin C with Rose Hips.
[10/12/2024 5:41 AM]
So why do this dosage and why EDTA? Good question. Looking at Bill Gate's patent on his Covid-19 self replicating injection; he lists EDTA as the counter agent. In that injection you have graphine and nano self replicating nanobots. Even if you have not had the injection of Covid-19 bio-weapon it can and does shed onto those close to you. Any way Bill Gate's to keep his karma free of bad ju-ju must tell us peasants why his bio-weapon meant to KILL and enslave us has this get out of jail free card.
11-11-24
Still taking the dosage One Bottle of 100 capsules vitamin C is gone and ½ bottle of the EDTA is gone. Feeling better by far then before this EDTA program I have been on for a month. I drink the water and take my dosage upon waking in the morning.
*
I would need look threw the work of Dr Anna Maria and she has the patent info. It is also listed in the Patent Office USA under Bill Gates Covid-19 patent. Any way when I heard that and saw there was something I could do I went to Piping Rock and got their EDTA capsules. Come in a bottle with 200 capsules and cost about $24, I just went onto their website and will be ordering 6 bottles of their vitamin C with wild rose hips for $1.99 each. I am fugal since am on Social Security 100% and food stamps. I have never had the bio-weapon shot and refused to wear a mask and for that was made a enemy of the People here in Oregon and refused to even enter most stores here. I was asked to leave my only source of medical the VA Hospital and was forced not to have glasses or any health care for over three years. Made me irritated so got two shot guns to protect my home if they came to force me to take the Covid-19 bio-weapon shot. During this period the TV was spouting LIES about how safe and effective these Bio-Weapon shots were on every station in the whole world, and no one had even any clue to what was in these Bio-weapon shots; but all lined up to receive them to save Grandma. The gender stuff was happening then also and most folks here in parts of Oregon think men have periods and can bear children. I have also de-banked and that was difficult and made worse by the fact I have no income other then Social Security and food stamps. I am 100% into privacy coins and they are dirt cheap right now. The reason there is the government wants to trace every transaction and these make me invisible. That is my super power the USA government and their lackeys can not see me or my spending habits. The Commercial banks are not good folks and will be and are draining 100% of all the value out of our counterfeit paper currency that is backed by nothing. I have been very fugal these last 4 years and put the 100% of what little I had left after rent and food into privacy crypto. Last fall I traded them and had a 10X + increase; so now have some skin in the game. I also have a few silver coins. That is my story.
Dr Anna Maria offers some very interesting liquid EDTA and that is supposed to work better then what I am currently taking. She is my source for information and she has a very cool microscope and has noticed many things with it. I have done the best I could with the resources I have had. "ARRR" Matey.
*
“ARRR” Matey
https://piratechain.com/
*
All War is Evil. No More War.
Stop Paying these Monsters Income Taxes
Stop Paying for WAR.
Stop paying for Scientific Fraud. Stop Trusting Government's
*
Completed My 28 Day Water Fast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSS1T1DWdhWO
Water Fasting
*
Breakfast 18 Days Post Water Fast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pixumxHe9Au2
Water Fasting
*