After our recent interview, Professor Anita Baxas and myself are now being threatened by Masterpeace CEO Matthew Hazen with a 200 Million Dollar Lawsuit as you can see in the substack post above. The below metals analysis of Masterpeace was done by the reputable laboratory Doctors Data. It showed extremely high toxic metals including Aluminum, Beryllium, Gadolinium, Lead, Nickel, Palladium, Thorium and Uranium. Additionally, self assembly nanotechnology was also found in Masterpeace.

You can see the research that Dr Baxas has done here:

Masterpiece of Deception- A Trilogy Part 1: Laboratory and Microscopy Investigation into a Zeolite Product

Masterpiece of Deception Part 2: Zeolite Enhances Nanotech Functionality

Masterpiece of Deception Part 3: Who is behind this product, their study and marketing scheme?

Mr Hazen states that “Dr”Robert O Young has performed electron microscopy that proves this product is effective.

First, in his court cases Young admitted he had no post high school education, so he is not a doctor. Neither is Aryana Love, a frequent guest with him on shows. Here is her telegram account:

A now deleted website shows her applying for babysitting jobs in finland within the last 5 years. This lady made it on Stew Peters, Maria Zeee, Greg Reese, and many other shows featured as an international expert. Here is her resume:

She puts ND in parenthesis behind her name.

Young and Love started a campaign against EDTA as poison and against my research. I did not reveal anything then, since I believe intelligent people should do their own background checks. Deception eventually always is revealed.

What exactly is a Naturopathic Practitioner? It certainly is not a Naturopathic Doctor!

Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid or EDTA – A Synthetic Poisonous Acid! Robert O. Young, CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner Arianna Love, Naturopathic Practitioner

You can see here a news report discussing Youngs lack of scientific degree.

Self-professed miracle 'doctor' still practicing as he awaits criminal trial for practicing without a license

A man who was convicted twice for posing as a medical doctor without a license, and currently faces new felony charges, continues to peddle his products online. Robert O. Young, founder, and author of the pH Miracle Diet was convicted in 1996 as well as in 2017 for practicing without a license. The self-proclaimed doctor, who admitted in court to not having attended medical school, gained notoriety for his theory that lowering the acid in one's bloodstream could cure cancer and other diseases, or, in his words that “cancer is not a cell, but an acidic, poisonous liquid."

Mr Young according to the court case was able to get a doctorate diploma in 8 months.

Jury awards $105 million to terminal cancer patient in suit against ‘pH Miracle’ author

She argued that Young’s degrees came from a nonaccredited “diploma mill” where Young went from a bachelor’s degree to a doctorate in about eight months in 1995.

Mr Hazen claims that Robert Young has months of scanning transmission electron microscopy documentation on the effectiveness of Masterpeace. The reason why I would question that, is that Mr Young has a history of falsifying information regarding him doing scanning electron microscopy. In 2022 he published this paper, allegedly finding Graphene Oxide in Cov19 Vaccines. This brought him worldwide fame. Initially he published it stating he is a neurosurgeon.

This then changed and he became a Doctor and a Naturopathic Practitioner and a Biochemist. Again, according to his court records, we don’t really know what he is.

Neither was this his research. The paper was plagiarized by Robert O Young, and false results were published. The original authors were a group of anonymous scientists who called themselves the scientists club. Shimon Yanowitz and Dr Pablo Campra were part of this group. The measurements were performed by Dr Campra. The group found the mass spectroscopy and conclusion about the findings of Graphene Oxide as incorrect, as the mass spectroscopy could not distinguish between

- Carbon

- Graphite

- Graphene

- Carbon monoxide

- Carbon dioxide

- Graphite oxide (aka graphitic acid)

- Graphene oxide

- Reduced oxides of all the above

- Hydroxide species

- Magnetic graphene oxide (normal GO is not magnetic)

- Additional members with various impurities and combinations

Here is the scientists research paper:

Here is Youngs paper:

This is what Robert O Young published and the original paper side by side - they are identical for much of the article:

The images are identical - left Young, right scientist club

Robert O Young made up that he found a Trypanozoma parasite. The original researchers had not named this image but later a nanopathologist confirmed this was inorganic material. This false information started the parasite craze where doctors in the alternative media started recommending parasite cleanses. There were no parasites found, it was made up.

Here is what Young published

Here is what the original scientists said.

If you look at the two papers side by side you can see that it was plagarized in its entirety.

Scientist Club12revised White Paper 1.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Asms 06 1351 Robert Young 1.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Since we are now being threatened with this lawsuit, I wonder how far the parties would like to take this. If Robert O Youngs history is the gold standard for scientific research, I doubt it will hold up in court.

My nanotechnology research in its entirety is being used in court cases and I have a sworn affidavit that what I say is the truth. My credentials are impeccable.

I knew that the product was not legitimate and knew for a long time about Mr Youngs plagarism. Here he is subscribed to my substack since January 11, 2023.

Should Mr Hazen and Young proceed, I will certainly provide this important evidence to the court and have the appropriate expert witnesses testifying to the accuracy of this information. I believe that if we find safety concerns about products that have been marketed to millions of people by alternative media hosts who receive significant compensation - people should be warned. I have published several articles discussing the dangers of zeolite without mentioning the product or any names, however the research of Professor Baxas confirmed my concerns.

Zeolite Use In Nanotechnology Biosensor Applications, Enhancement Of Graphene Quantum Dots Capacity And Increase In Polymer Hydrogel Growth

Both Young and Love have made it on interviews on an international stage claiming they are nanotechnology experts. This has hurt the research of credible scientists and doctors who did legitimate research into this topic and obviously many consumers.

Note that Robert O Young has been featured as an expert on COVID19 vaccines internationally based on his plagarized research. He is neither a nanotechnology COVID19 vaccine expert, nor a medical doctor. And if his electron scanning microscopy is the only evidence of efficacy of Masterpeace, and given that he has previously lied to the whole world and international scientific community - would it not be prudent to repeat the studies on the safety of this product? This is what I will tell the judge, that I acted in good faith to protect the public, and so has Dr Baxas. We have nothing to sell and nothing to gain from letting people know this. Anyone can see online that they attacked my work for months.

I highly recommend others to verify the research of Dr Baxas - Doctors Data is an international laboratory used by licensed physicians like myself.

As to the threats of a 200 million dollar lawsuit - I am not afraid of anyone who threatens me, as I always speak the Truth. I have known this for a long time, and I let people have their journey. The reason for me to speak up is because I know how toxic these huge amounts of metals are and I do not want people to be harmed - hence I gave Professor Baxas the platform to discuss this. The placebo effect works, on those who claim benefit, again, especially when the product is pushed by your favorite alternative media hosts - of course it can help you if you believe it. I would still get a metals test to check your current toxic heavy metal burden. EDTA can help you detoxify this.

If you look at this electron microscopy done on the Pfizer vials by Dr Hortencia Bremer to see what the microchips are made of - the mass spectroscopy shows clearly Aluminum, Silicone ( made from Silica), as well as Carbon, Chloride. Oxygen and Chloride.

I have looked at people’s blood who took Masterpeace and found no effect whatsoever on the nanotechnology. People certainly have their own detoxifying approaches and that is not the issue here. I commend anyone who helps others legitimately and does what they can to advance this difficult research field. I do not support deception and lies in any way.

The only reason to speak up is because people could be actually harmed physically by high levels of toxic heavy metals.

I think people should do their own research and take a long and hard look at the alternative media and podcast show hosts that crowned these people as experts without any evidence that they are.

Demand an independent investigation!

See you in court.