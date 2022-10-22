Revealing Covid-19 Fraud and Collusion: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity
Sasha Latypova's revelations
I am reposting this important video and article about the work of my colleague Sasha Latypova. If you have not seen our interview, please review it here:
For the full link article please click this link here:
Revealing Covid-19 Fraud and Collusion: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity
Alexandra (Sasha) Latypova is well placed to recognise and spea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.