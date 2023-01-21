Yesterday I had a phone call with my friend Dr. David Nixon. We were talking about the denial of the Nanotechnology platforms in the C19 vials by so many of our medical colleagues. I wanted to post a compilation of the amount of interviews we have done, the amount of research there has been, publications and findings - this is by far not all but as much…
