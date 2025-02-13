Congratulations to Mr Kennedy for being confirmed as the head of Health and Human Services. There is so much that needs to happen, from the banning of the COVID19 weapons of mass destruction, to bringing back life saving peptides, reigning in the corrupt FDA and CDC, stopping the poisoning of humanity via “vaccinations” that are neither safe nor effective and contain harmful undeclared poisons.

While he never spoke of the dangers of self assembling nanotechnology in the COVID19 shots or what is being sprayed via geoengineering operations, he did indicate that he would stop the crimes of geoengineering.

Here is a list of agencies who started to surveil Clifford Carnicoms website when he started to report on Morgellon’s filaments that were making people sick with the exact same symptoms that long COVID patients have now - for the biological warfare is the fusing of humanity with synthetic biology and self assembling nanotechnology for the transhumanist technocratic agenda of global control.

The Monsters that have weaponized our weather and have poisoned our biosphere CAUSING climate change, illness and death in humans, and the extinction of uncounted species in order to supercharge the ionosphere with HAARP and nano metal oxides for military and mind control purposes - need to be tried for their crimes and the system needs to be shut down before it kills all life on earth.

Here is the list of parties that should be investigated:

VISITORS TO WWW.CARNICOM.COM

Let it be noted that some of the recent visitors to this web site include:

(Let it also be noted that United States government computer systems are to be used for official purposes only.)

1. Desert Research Institute in Nevada (weather modification research institution) (repeat visits)

2. Fort Lewis Army Military Base in the state of Washington (home of special forces air squadron)

3. Lockheed Martin (aviation and space defense contractor) (repeat visits)(repeat repeat visits)

4. Los Alamos National Laboratory (repeat visit)

5. Allergan Pharmaceutical Corporation (Allergy Pharmaceutical Research Company)

6. Alliant Techsystems (Space and Strategic Defense Systems contractor)

7. Raytheon Defense Systems (Defense Contractor) (repeat visit)(repeat repeat visit)(repeat repeat repeat visit)

8. BOEING AIRCRAFT COMPANY (100 visits minimum)

9. United States Defense Logistics Agency (supplies and support to combat troops)

10. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tuscon AZ (home of 355th Wing)(repeat visits)(repeat repeat visits)(repeat repeat repeat visit)

11. Dept of Defense Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station

12. U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command

13. Western Pacific Region of the Federal Aviation Administration, Lawndale CA. (repeat visit)(repeat visit) (repeat visit)

14. National Aeronautics and Space Administration Langley Research Center (10 visits minimum)

15. United States Environmental Protection Agency (20 visits minimum)

16. St. Vincent Hospital, Santa Fe New Mexico

17. HEADQUARTERS UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, THE PENTAGON

18. United States Department of the Treasury (repeat visit)(repeat visit)

19. United States Department of Defense Educational Activity

20. ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, PROUD HOME OF AIR FORCE ONE

21. United States Federal Aviation Administration

22. United States Naval Research Center, Washington D.C.

23. Rockwell-Collins (U.S. defense contractor)

24. Honeywell (U.S. Defense Contractor)(repeat visit)

25. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton OH (repeat visit)(repeat repeat visit)

26. Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan

27. Camp Pendleton, United States Marine Corps (mandatory US Defense anthrax vaccination program described at www.cpp.usmc.mil)(repeat visit)(repeat visit)

28. Ames Research Center, NASA (one of primary missions is to research ASTROBIOLOGY, i.e., the study of life in outer space) (repeat visit)

29. Space Dynamics Laboratory, Utah State University, North Logan, Utah

30. Merck (Pharmaceutical Products and Health Research)(repeat visit)

31. McClellan Air Force Base, Sacramento, CA. (The Sacramento Air Logistics Center at McClellan Air Force Base, California performs depot maintenance on the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and is heavily involved in space and communications-electronics.)(repeat visit)

32. TRW (U.S. Defense Contractor) (repeat visit)

33. Teledyne Brown Engineering (U.S. Defense Contractor)

34. United States Navy Medical Department

35. Air National Guard, Salt Lake City, Utah

36. Monsanto Company(Chemical, Pesticide, and Pharmaceutical products) (repeat visit)(repeat repeat visits)

37. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

38. Arco Chemical Corporation

39. Sundstrand Aerospace (U.S. Defense Contractor)

40. National Oceanic and Atmospherics Administration Aeronomy Laboratory (conducts fundamental research on the chemical and physical processes of the Earth’s atmosphere)

41. Allied Signal Corporation(chemical, aerospace, energy ) (repeat visit)(repeat repeat visit)(repeat repeat repeat visit)(repeat repeat repeat repeat visit)

42. Aviation Weather Center, National Oceanic and Atmospherics Administration

43. United States Army Medical Department(repeat visit)

44. Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center

45. Applied Physics Laboratory, a research division of John Hopkins University, which supports the U.S. Defense Department

46. United States Naval Health Research Center, San Diego, CA

47. HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES ARMY, THE PENTAGON

48. United States General Accounting Office(The General Accounting Office is the investigative arm of Congress. GAO performs audits and evaluations of Government programs and activities.)

49. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company(Pharmaceutical Research and Development)

50. United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service(A worldwide organization responsible for conducting criminal investigations and counterintelligence for the Department of the Navy and for managing naval security programs. )

51. National Computer Security Center (NCSE) (Involved in advanced warfare simulation)

52. The Mayo Clinic(repeat visit) (repeat repeat visit) (repeat repeat repeat visit)

53. The Federal Judiciary(home of the United States Supreme Court)

54. United States Federal Emergency Management Agency(Controls a comprehensive, risk-based, emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.)(repeat visit)

55. United States Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane IN(repeat visit)(repeat repeat visit)

56. United States National Guard Public Affairs Web Access(no public access to this site)

57. UNITED STATES SENATE (repeat visit) (repeat repeat visit)(repeat repeat repeat visit)(repeat repeat repeat repeat visit)

58. Headquarters, United States Air Force Reserve Command

59. Kaiser Permanente health organization

60. United States Naval Warfare Assessment Station

61. Air University, United States Air Force

62. United States Naval Research Laboratory(repeat visit)

63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(MTBE production)

64. United States Navy Naval Air Weapons Stations, China Lake CA

65. California Pacific Medical Center

66. United States Defense Information Systems Agency (mission: “To plan, engineer, develop, test, manage programs, acquire, implement, operate, and maintain information systems for C4I and mission support under all conditions of peace and war.” )

67. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, New England

68. San Francisco Department of Public Health

69. BJC Health System, St. Louis, Missouri

70. United States Open Source Information Systems(OSIS)(an unclassified confederation of systems serving the intelligence community with open source intelligence) OSIS sites include: (AIA) Air Intelligence Agency, Kelly AFB, San Antonio, TX IC-ROSE (CIA) Central Intelligence Agency, Reston, VA (DIA) Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C. (NSA) National Security Agency, Ft. Meade, Laurel, MD (NIMA) National Imagery & Mapping AgencyFairfax, VA (NAIC) National Air Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH (NGIC) National Ground Intelligence Center, Charlottesville, VA (MCIC) Marine Corps Intelligence Center, Quantico, VA (NMIC) National Maritime Intelligence Center, Office of Naval Intelligence, Suitland, MD (ISMC) Intelink Service Management Center, Ft. Meade, Laurel, MD (repeat visit)

71. New Mexico Department of Health

72. United States Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR)

73. United States McMurdo Research Station, Antartica

74. Orlando Regional Healthcare System, Florida

75. United States Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

76. United States Misawa Air Base, Japan

77. United States Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii

78. United States Osan Air Force Base, Korea

79. Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, Suffolk

80. United States Scott Air Force Base

81. United States F.E. Warren Air Force Base

82. United States Air Force News Agency

83. United States Langley Air Force Base (repeat visit)

84. United States Tinker Air Force Base

85. United States McConnell Air Force Base

86. United States Charleston Air Force Base

87. United States Randolph Air Force Base

88. United States Air Force Reserve Command

89. United States Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

90. United States Bolling Air Force Base, Washington DC

91. Keesler Air Force Base, MS

91. United States Hill Air Force Base

92. United States Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

93. United States Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota

94. United States Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska

95. ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, PROUD HOME OF AIR FORCE ONE(repeat visit)

96. HEADQUARTERS UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, THE PENTAGON(repeat visit)

(Visitors 75-96 arrived within a 24 hour period 092399)

97. United StatesCannon Air Force Base, New Mexico

98. United States McQuire Air Force Base

99. United States Beale Air Force Base (home of the U-2 fleet of reconnaisance aircraft)

100. United States Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Prisons

101. Metnet – United States Navy (associated with weather reporting system and SPAWAR)

102. TRADOC – United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Monroe, VA

103. Newsweek Magazine

104. United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

105. Massachusetts Medical Society, Owner – Publisher : New England Journal of Medicine

106. OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE : THE OFFICE OF WILLIAM S. COHEN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE (repeat visit)

107. HEADQUARTERS UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, THE PENTAGON(repeat repeat visit)

108. UNITED STATES JOINT FORCES COMMAND (reports to US Secretary of Defense)(repeat visit)

109. Naval Warfare Assessment Station, Corona CA

110. Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center

111. Commander in Chief, United States Pacific Fleet, United States Navy

112. HEADQUARTERS UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, THE PENTAGON

113. Defense Logistics Agency, Administrative Support Center in Europe

114. United Stated Department of Defense Network Information Center, Vienna, VA(repeat visits)

115. Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army

116. Headquarters, United States Air Force, The Pentagon (repeat visit)

117. U.S. News and World Report

118. Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division (repeat visits)

119. New Zealand Parliament

120. HEADQUARTERS UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, THE PENTAGON(multiple repeat visits)

121. NIPR – Department of Defense Network Operations (NIPRNet); The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has established a number of NIPRNet gateways to the Internet,

which will be protected and controlled by firewalls and other technologies.)(repeat visits)

122. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO (home of NORAD and SPACECOM)

123. Raytheon (visits immediately after introduction of HAARP implications)

124. United States Army War College

125. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

126. Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory

Here are some of the poisons being sprayed on humans worldwide:

God help Mr Kennedy and us all in the mission to save humanity and our home, this beautiful earth. Nothing less is at stake here.