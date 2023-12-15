Russian Study Finds Self Assembly Nanoparticles and Nanofibers: "Self-assembling amyloid-like nanostructures from SARS-CoV-2 S1, S2, RBD and N recombinant proteins"
Here is the link to the article:
Please note the wording: REMARKABLY, THE RESEARCHERS FOUND SELF ASSEMBLY NANOPARTICLES AND NANOFIBERS OF VARYING SIZE.
Please note the Amyloid Protein polymerizaton is the same as self assembly protein polymers used in nanotechnology. They are using a medical term for what I have been saying all along. Prion like protein…
