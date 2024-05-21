This was my first interview with Odessa on Liberty Talk Canada, she has been following my substack for a while. She was the co-producer alongside Robert Kennedy Jr's Children's Health Defence Canada, and Ted Kuntz for Uninformed Consent. Click on the image or link to watch the documentary:
We had a great discussion about self assembly microchips in the blood, and polymer hydrogel and nanorobot findings of meat.
Great interview, thank you
IMHO -The goals of the global parasites are to achieve immortality, control the world and everything in it, consolidate all the wealth including "human capital" and all human knowledge, eliminate God the Creator and any memory of God and substitute themselves. The idea is probably as old as man himself. As a note not all patens are accessible - many are classified
Canada has ceased to exist the day this rat Trudeau got in power: people were just exasperated after 9 years with that deadbeat Stephen Harper and his repressive Government. Not reflecting, just reacting is the worst recipe for disaster.