Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

DawnieR
4h

Glad to have you BACK, Ana!!

Bruce Cain
4h

Please share widely. As I prepared my talk before the City Council -- “How Citizens can oppose the Globalist Agenda through their City Councils” -- I decided to focus on 2 main themes: 1) All recent globalist initiatives are being implemented globally and at the same time. That includes Smart Electric Meters (2009), 5G (2019), The Plandemic (2020) and Smart Water Meters (2025). 2) This orchestration requires an unelected global authority that can trump the sovereignty of cities, states and nations. Included is the video of my speech.

The Great Reset is being implemented globally and at the same time

It is being orchestrated by a Global Cabal that trumps the sovereignty of nations and local governments

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/the-great-reset-is-being-implemented

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
