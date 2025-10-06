Here is the video:

Link to English version

This summer the team from AZK/ Kla.tv from Europe came to my office to film my presentation for this years symposium. The contributions were subsequently translated and are now available in multiple languages, including German, Russian, Thai, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Spanish, and others. The videos can be downloaded and shared.

The German version of it is available on the AZK homepage

https://anti-zensur.info/azk21/selbstorganisierende-nanotechnologie

Translation into multiple languages available here:

The video already had over 1.4 Million views - people are becoming aware of the self assembling nanotechnology. Thank you to the AZK team for translating it into so many languages!