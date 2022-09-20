Self-Assembly Nanostructures in C19 vials - Documented Growth and Self Assembly out of Liposomes From Thawing at Room Temperature to Incubation at Body Temperature for 7 days
My Interview with Dr. Shimon Yanowitz
Please see our video link here:
Self Assembly Nanostructures Dr Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Shimon Yanowitz
Dr Shimon Yanowitz is an independent scientist and researcher with background in electrical engineering and computer science from Israel. Shimon analyzed Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, J&J and Astra Zeneca vials and incubated them at body temperature finding e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.