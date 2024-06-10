Self Assembly Nanotechnology Greg Reese Report Compilation
Greg Reese has done some fantastic segments on the Nanotechnology research. I always thought it would be great to have a documentary on the research findings, but that requires quite a bit of coordination, investment and time.
We compiled Gregs shorts clips into a larger video that shows them back to back. This is great information that can be shared with people to explain to them some of the background information about the technology. It is done brilliantly and corroborated with videos that support the information.
Huge thanks to Greg for covering this. You can find his substack here: Greg Reese Substack
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
There is a major problem with blocking the sun. THE RESULTANT LACK OF VITAMIN D!.
Plants use sunlight to create vitamin D. Animals use sunlight to create vitamin D. Humans eat plants and animals and also use sunlight to get enough vitamin D. Reducing the amount of sunlight will reduce the availability of vitamin D. Sunlight is necessary for the availability of vitamin D.
Dr Joel Wallach describes a long laundry list of diseases that result from a vitamin D deficiency.
https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html
Dr Lee Merritt describes problems with a lack of vitamin D
https://rumble.com/v4z5v65-dr-lee-merritt-propaganda-war-on-vitamin-d-dont-let-them-kill-you-08-apr-20.html
JUST SAY NO!
I WILL NOT COMPLY!
EXIT THE UN!
https://preventgenocide2030.org/
Hello Ms Mihalcea: Excellent compilation. Traditional ghouls robbed the dead in graveyards. Modern ghouls rob life forms and human beings in their bedrooms...
There are suggested mention of 'regulators' in the interviews. Humans have been regulating for thousands of years. How's that been working for us?