Figure: Mesogen COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 400x.

In this post, I share some further mesogen microchip Darkfield microscopy in COVID19 unvaccinated blood and video footage of nanorobot self assembly.

Figure: Mesogen COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Square chip like structures seen within the mesogen. Magnification 2000x.

Below was an interesting polymer chip like structure with significant rouleaux formation.

Figure: Mesogen chip structure COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 2000x.

This chip below is also interesting given the snake like structure. Inverted polygon can be seen which is used for quantum computing as I have described here:

Are Programmable Nanotechnology Biosensing Mesogen "Computer Chip" Devices Being Self Assembled In C19 Uninjected Blood ? How Dangerous Is Self Spreading Nanotechnology?

Figure: Mesogen chip structure COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 2000x.

In the following video you can see filaments that are being assembled by nano and microrobots.

In the following video many microrobots can be seen, polymer filaments that are being assembled, and red blood cells with oxidative stress. Magnification 2000x

Here is another polymer construction zone, red blood cells have been destroyed via energy harvesting. Nano and microrobots clearly visible. Magnification 2000x

How much polymer filaments can develop in COVID19 unvaccinated blood? Magnification 100x. Extensive rouleaux seen with many micellar construction sites.

Micellar construction zones filled with polymer that is self assembling to large filaments, blood is harvested as the energy source. Magnification 400x.

Large luminescent microrobot attacking red blood cells. Healthy white blood cell seen. Magnification 4000x.

Summary:

COVID19 unvaccinated blood remains highly contaminated via shedding and environmental exposure with self assembly nanotechnology.

Decontamination is recommended. Transhuman Vol 2 deep dives into protocols and case histories.

