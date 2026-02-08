Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
theodore Mainzer's avatar
theodore Mainzer
3d

All of this transhumanist technocracy is being implemented by low frequency terrestrial earthbound narcissistic, hedonistic psychopaths, while the antedote is high frequency sentient eternal soul consciousness with the divine. While artificial intelligence and data centers are being rolled out, with targeted eugenics on the one hand, clairesentience, clairvoyance, clairaudience, bilocation, and remote viewing with full spectrum consciousness is where we need to go. Whike the greedy self agrandizing contrllers choose death, through spellcasting, occult ritual sacrifice, poisoning and mind control, we eternal sentient souls choose life, purity, empathy, life force, consciousness and love. Evil cannot stand up against full spectrum consciousness and love.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3d

The linchpin of this whole surveillance grid are the Flock AI cameras, which are run by Palantir and connected to killer drones + Raven tech that listens to us in our car. Why should we care?

AI is wrong 1 out of 10 times, making people pulled out of their car by police at gunpoint.

I'm fighting Flock here in Prescott, and other towns like Flagstaff and Sedona have cancelled their contracts.

Help us raise awareness and JOIN the fight:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/flock

Reply
Share
14 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture