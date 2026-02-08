To read the full story “ Senator, who has repeatedly warned about secret US government surveillance, sounds new alarm over ‘CIA activities’

__________________________________________________________________________

We wrote that “we are also concerned by media reports suggesting that managed service providers may be partnering with for-profit surveillance companies, creating the possibility that these companies could provide their authoritarian clients with trusted access to U.S. telecommunications networks.”

Senator Wyden 2025

___________________________________________________________________________

This week, Senator Ron Wyden sent another warning about CIA activities. The content of the complaint are classified. I have previously posted information from the former CIA Agent Kevin Shipp, who reveals that the head of the Shadow Government is the CIA. This is important to keep in mind when working to understand who is driving Technocratic Transhumanist Control in the US and the World.

Shipp explained the ties to Epstein/ WEF

The unconstitutional surveillance of US Civilians is directly linked to the Technocratic Agenda, the Orwellian Surveillance State. The CIA connections to MKULTRA, Mind Control, Mockingbird Media, control of Silicon Valley to further the Transhumanist Agenda, which is deeply tied to Epstein, the Mossad and the Globalist One World Order - is important to consider. The fact that the US phone system is being accessed by “for profit surveillance companies and authoritarian clients” - clearly indicates the infrastructure for the above named One World Surveillance Order is in place and being used.

TechCrunch Writes:

A senior Democratic lawmaker with knowledge of some of the U.S. government’s most secretive operations has said he has “deep concerns” about certain activities by the Central Intelligence Agency. The two-line letter written by Sen. Ron Wyden, the longest serving member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, does not disclose the nature of the CIA’s activities or the senator’s specific concerns. But the letter follows a pattern in recent years in which Wyden has publicly hinted at wrongdoing or illegality within the federal government, sometimes referred to as the “Wyden siren.” In 2011, Wyden said that the U.S. government was relying on a secret interpretation of the Patriot Act, which he said — without disclosing the nature of his concerns — created a “gap between what the public thinks the law says and what the American government secretly thinks the law says.” Two years later, then-NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed that the National Security Agency was relying on its secret interpretation of the Patriot Act to force U.S. phone companies, including Verizon, to turn over the call records of hundreds of millions of Americans on an ongoing basis. Since then, Wyden has sounded the alarm on how the U.S. government collects the contents of people’s communications; revealed that the Justice Department barred Apple and Google from disclosing that federal authorities had been secretly demanding the contents of their customers’ push notifications; and said that an unclassified report that CISA has refused to release contains “shocking details” about national security threats facing U.S. phone companies.

I have previously posted information regarding phone companies and their patents for Mind Control through your cell phone.

Phones have been routinely hacked and none of the safety concerns have been addressed. If this happens to US Senators, who else is it happening to?

Wyden Calls for Release of Unclassified Report on National Security Threats to U.S. Phone System

Since July 2022, I’ve repeatedly urged CISA to release an important, unclassified report by independent cybersecurity experts that the agency commissioned, titled “U.S. Telecommunications Insecurity 2022.”

Congress and the American people must read this report. It includes frankly shocking details about national security threats to our country’s phone system that require immediate action. CISA permitted my staff to read the report at the agency’s office in 2023. However, CISA has marked this unclassified report “For Official Use Only” and has refused to provide copies of the report to Congress or to make it public in response to Freedom of Information Act requests. I asked then-CISA Director Easterly to release the report. When she didn’t act on my request, I wrote to President Biden in February 2024, urging him to address the serious national security threat posed by foreign governments exploiting U.S. phone carriers’ weak cybersecurity. The Biden Administration took no action. CISA’s top telecommunications security expert was so concerned he filed a whistleblower report with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Citing his access to non-public reports and other “very concerning information,” the CISA official told the FCC that “there have been numerous incidents of successful, unauthorized attempts to access the network user location data of communications service providers operating in the USA.” He added that foreign surveillance went beyond location tracking and included “the monitoring of voice and text messages” and “the delivery of spyware to targeted devices.” CISA’s multi-year cover up of the phone companies’ negligent cybersecurity enabled foreign hackers to perpetrate one of the most serious cases of espionage - ever - against our country. Had this report been made public when it was first written in 2022, Congress would have had ample time to require mandatory cybersecurity standards for phone companies, in time to prevent the Salt Typhoon hacks. CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that the Chinese government hacked multiple phone companies and accessed vast troves of sensitive call records. They even co-opted the system designed for law enforcement to conduct wiretaps and accessed phone calls of politicians and other high-value targets. Vice President Vance said his communications and President Trump’s were compromised in this hack, and the press reported that then-Leader Schumer was also targeted. This espionage incident was the direct result of phone carriers’ failure to follow cybersecurity best practices, such as installing security updates and using multi-factor authentication. That stuff is cybersecurity 101, and yet federal agencies failed to hold these companies accountable. As far as I am aware, my office is the only one in the Senate to have read this report. But the contents of this report directly impact Congress, both regarding the security of the Senate’s communications, and issues that have been the subject of prior Congressional oversight. When Chinese government hackers broke into the major phone networks last year, their targets included several Senators. The report also directly discusses issues that have been the subject of oversight by Senators. In 2021, I wrote to the FCC, with several other senators, raising concerns about foreign companies remotely administering rural U.S. telecommunications carriers. We wrote that “we are also concerned by media reports suggesting that managed service providers may be partnering with for-profit surveillance companies, creating the possibility that these companies could provide their authoritarian clients with trusted access to U.S. telecommunications networks.” None of these security vulnerabilities have been addressed, either by the government or the private sector. The federal government still does not even require U.S. phone companies to meet minimum cybersecurity standards. While it is too late to prevent the Salt Typhoon hack, there is still time to prevent the next incident.

Summary:

US Civilian Surveillance through the phone companies is real, and the coordinating Agent is the Shadow Government itself. People are dependent on their cell phones, and forget that its convenience comes with its potential of abuse, including surveillance, weaponization, and mind control.

Please review the many ways that your phone can be used against you: