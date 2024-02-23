Should We Be Concerned? "Dual Use Of Artificial-Intelligence-Powered Drug Discovery" - Shocking AI Ability To Create Bioweapons Inventory Proven - 40.000 Lethal Molecules Discovered In 6 Hours
We all know about the unprecedented events of operation warp speed. The gene sequence of the supposed “Covid 19 virus” was released from China and 42 days later a vaccine entered clinical trial. In the below interview, Dave Johnson from Moderna explains now Artificial Intelligence was used to get this done.
Are there any dangers in that? Artificial Inte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.