While the 500 spots on zoom are filled, this international live stream will reach 35 countries with well over 10000 participants expected. Click here for the live stream -

People have been emailing they did not get the links. In case of censorship, you can access all these different platforms for the live streams:

Collaborative streaming platforms

From the research fields to the laboratories

1st International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation

The WIR association, in cooperation with North America, is organizing the first international panel on geoengineering and weather manipulation.

Our aim is to scientifically investigate the phenomenon of https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden that has been sighted in various regions and to discuss our laboratory analyses and their interpretation at an international level. With this initiative, we want to deepen the educational work and expand the discourse on possible causes and effects.

What is it about?

These threads, which at first glance appear to be ordinary spider webs, have not only caused a stir in forums and the media, but have also aroused the interest of scientists. The WIR association has made it its mission to solve this mystery together with experts.

Our analyses show that these are not synthetic materials, but biological polyamides with an extremely complex chemical structure. The samples contain over 30 different chemical compounds, including hydrocarbons and benzene derivatives, which could potentially be hazardous to health and the environment. These threads are therefore not a harmless natural phenomenon, but could provide evidence of experimental interventions or a form of environmental pollution.

panel participants

USA

Reinette Senum – President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD – Physician & Researcher

J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. – Nuclear geophysicist

Switzerland

Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Technology Chemist

Dr. Philipp Zeller – Dr. Sc. Nat., Dipl. Physicist ETH

Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

Webinar – Scientific Findings & Discussion

In the webinar, our experts will present their research results and share their assessments of the threads with us. Experience in-depth analyses, well-founded scientific discussions and new perspectives on this fascinating and at the same time worrying phenomenon.