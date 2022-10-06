Thank you to Stew Peters for reporting on this!
Here is the link for the Interview:
The Vaxxed are spreading their Bioweapon to Purebloods
Thanks for reading Dr. Ana’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Dr. Ana’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.