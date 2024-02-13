Stop The Covid-19 Vaccination Genocide - Truth Action Project Forum Event With National ARM Board Members and New Grand Jury Petition Delivered In Georgia
I will be speaking with my colleagues at this event. You can register to view it. Also National ARM just delivered another Grand Jury Petition. Please see the full write up by my colleague Dr. Joseph Sansone here:
National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Georgia Governor and Attorney General
Crimes includ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.