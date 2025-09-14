Fig. 3. Result of the study of spatial distribution of silicon. The smaller pink rectangle shows the outline of the silicon plate inside the crystal. The silicon signal is filtered for the silicon isotope with the highest content, among the three naturally occurring - 28Si (92.27%) 24.25º; 29Si (4.68%) 25.75º; 30Si (3.05%) 27.0º. The larger rectangle shows the outline of the organic crystal, that camouflages the electronic circuit.

__________________________________________________________________________

It has been several months that I have posted on my Substack. Dr Diana Wojtkowiak sent me her new research papers which provide revolutionary new insight into the microchips deployed via the COVID19 injections and their origins. Geniuses are always ridiculed by average minds, and of course most civilian scientists who have been assimilated into the cybernetic hive mind cannot comprehend concepts outside of their limited box, and so they mostly busy themselves working to destroy those who do have minds that can reach beyond current known scientific boundaries and understand concepts that are decades ahead of current human understanding - but very much used in black military projects. I have studied Torsion Physics for years, and have a Chapter about it in my book “Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity.” published in 2021. Torsion was called by Astrophysicist Dr Nikolai Kozyrev the density of time and described a physics of the ether - understanding information transfer faster than the speed of light. I have been waiting for a confirmation of my own work such as these revelations by Dr Wojtkowiak. I will post the articles in their entirety, due to their importance for the survival of the natural human species. I have said from the first time that Dr David Nixon showed me the self assembly nanotechnology under the microscope that this technology is not from here. My own research journey was about bringing forth information that preserves the human soul from being hacked by this alien technology, which lead me to write 2 books about the topic called Transhuman - The Real COVID19 Agenda and Transhuman Vol 2 - Overcoming the Depopulation Agenda.

Please note that the isotopes that Dr Wojtkowiak found, like Uranium, can be successfully eliminated from the body via EDTA as I have shown in previous posts. I find Uranium now in almost everyone I do metals testing on. “EDTA does not specifically bind to americium (Am), but it can bind to various metal ions, including some actinides. However, the effectiveness of EDTA in binding americium may vary based on the chemical conditions.”

Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak has a master’s in chemistry and a doctorate in molecular biology. For twenty years she has conducted research in molecular biology and biotechnology.

Other articles by Dr Wojtkowiak:

Torsion Spectroscopy Analysis Of Dental Anesthetics And Vitamin B12 Injections By Diana Wojtkowiak PhD - 10 Out Of 13 Batches Contain Graphene

Torsion Spectroscopy Of C19 Vaccinated Deceased Clots By Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak - Confirms Prion Like Protein That Cannot Be Dissolved With Conventional Blood Thinners

___________________________________________________________________________

Authorized by the Author, translation by Piotr Bein, July 1, 2025, from Badanie biochipów znajdujących się w szczepionkach COVID-19. Część 1 - Na podstawie zdjęć Davida Nixona. I was given written permission to post these articles in full by the Author.

You can find her website here.

____________________________________________________________________________

Introduction

The research conducted concerns very advanced technologies. I apologize to all those who are well-educated in physics on textbooks from the 1950s, e.g. "Feynman's Lectures on Physics", that I will not explain everything to them as if to a child. My sixteen years of experimental work with torsion fields resulted in completely new work techniques that do not fit into old paradigms, such as the one that there are only four interactions, so there is no room for torsion fields, to which I have devoted a large part of my life. So whoever thinks that their education gives understanding of everything, let them state that this protocol of my research is stupid and continue to praise vaccines.

When I saw the microscopic photographs of the crystals from the Pfeizer vaccine obtained by Dr. David Nixon 1, they immediately seemed interesting to me. Certain symmetrical details suggested that biochips could be hidden in these crystals. Although the author of the photographs Dr. David Nixon claimed to have photographed self-assembling biochips, thus following the current fashionable trend, even though many authors showed growing crystals in a thickening solution due to water evaporation from vaccine samples unprotected by coverslips, which had nothing to do with biochips. According to a theory propagated by humanists, the crystals self-organize into something that will later broadcast microwave signal of a vaccinated person's code in the Bluetooth system consisting of 16 alphanumeric characters. The theory is quite naive, especially considering that to make microprocessors, hundreds of engineers must cooperate and only the most advanced semiconductor producers are capable of this. The fact that people vaccinated against COVID-19 emit a Bluetooth signal was first reported 2 on La Quinta Columna's website three years ago. I personally checked it using a smartphone equipped with the Android platform, as did several people I work with.

Biochips are not directly visible in microscopic vaccine preparations. However, there is nothing to stop camouflaging them inside decoy crystals, and among the graphene fragments that make searching difficult. Traditional factors limiting biochip miniaturization are the source of electrical power and the antenna, which quickly loses its effectiveness when shortened.

The biochip I examined, the size of a grain of rice, which a colleague picked out of his finger two years ago, had isotopic electrical cells and was ferromagnetic, which significantly shortens the real dimensions of the coil serving as the antenna. Such isotopic sources of electrical energy consisting of semiconductor junctions connected in series with a radioactive isotope applied are already well known and are constantly being improved. Civilian experiments already achieve 20% energy conversion efficiency 3, 4. In the case I studied, there was an isotope of uranium 235.

Can we make the antenna smaller than the ones used in mobile phones, for example, by surrounding it with materials of high dielectric or magnetic permeability coefficient? In an atom, a light wave is more than a thousand times longer than the absorbed electron's diameter, and similar occurs when emitting. Atoms also exchange microwaves resonantly in the range of interests to us. In this case, the antenna is millions of times shorter than the wavelength. This phenomenon can be used at least for some frequencies. However, I do not know of any works that would use such antennas technically. But it is also not something that military bodies would like to allow civilian circles to use.

Research methods

In my research, I used several methods that defy orthodox science. Everything is based on torsion fields, and in particular torsion field particles that carry spatial analog information. These are not particles that carry one or two bits of information. Each is capable of carrying analog information corresponding to a spatial bitmap, which would require an entire modern hard drive to record. For example, one torsion field particle can record and carry information about a protein containing several thousand atoms, including the position of individual atoms and the number of neutrons in each nucleus, i.e. the isotopic differences.

The second exploited phenomenon is the adhesion of torsion field particles to photons and matter. When we take a picture of an object, torsion field particles emitted from radioactive decays of uranium and thorium deep in the Earth penetrate this object and capture its torsion field information. Leaving it to a rarer environment, they maintain this information, and when in contact with photons of visible or infrared light, they stick to them, are deflected like light on the optics of a camera and stick to the Charge-Coupled Device matrix.

The third exploited phenomenon is amplification of the torsion field particle signal and transmission via the Internet to our computers. Similarly, the transfer of torsion field particles occurs in classic photographic cameras, collecting them on photosensitive materials and preserving them during copying. The first person to technically use the transfer of torsion field particle information by photographs, concerning health of patients, was an American, Albert Abrams 5 before World War I. On the other hand, the transfer of the torsion field particle signal through electronics is applied by increasingly common radionic devices for treatment. Abrams built the first such device. His knowledge was taken up by the Soviets in the seventies and eighties, developing scientific research for military purposes. Part of this knowledge was revealed after the collapse of the Soviet Union and it is the basis of many devices created later, using the term torsion fields popularized by the Russians. However, the first to use this term in 1920s was Frenchman, Elli Cartan, to help the public perceive the torsion of the space in which we live and to explain previously incomprehensible phenomena.

For an analytical approach to information carried by torsion field particles, I have constructed a torsion field particle spectroscope 7, which can be used to study chemical elements, elementary particles and, to a limited extent, the shape field, including the shape field of electron orbitals of chemical aromatic systems. I am currently using one of the next versions of the spectroscope, in which torsion field particles from a sample (e.g. from a photo's sector) are directed by a copper beam concentrator into space, where the torsion field copied from protons interacts, splitting the beam, and then the split beam hits the receiving antenna of the radionic amplifier. The proton torsion field was used so that the distribution of elements in the spectrum resembled the distribution in mass spectrometry as much as possible and so that there was no participation of electron shells. There are some deviations from the mass order, e.g. for poly-isotopic elements and nonmetals, but out of about seven solutions that I have examined, this is the best one for inducing refraction.

The output should have a torsion field/electric current converter to display the results on a computer. In the civilian world, such a converter does not exist, but it does exist in the military sphere of the US black budget. We know this from some leaks of secret information. Such converters were first used in the Montauk 6 project in the seventies. The name comes from the town where some of the most secret research experiments (largely declassified.by now) were conducted at the time using alien knowledge.

For those who are not familiar with the subject, in 1953, President Eisenhauer's government team signed a treaty with the Greys, controlled by the Reptilians, thanks to which the military and secret service bodies associated with the black budget gained access to several technologies important to them, intended to ensure their domination of the world (the rest of the people). These include, for example, the technology of drilling large-format underground tunnels at a speed of 10 km per day (data from 1995), which is still being implemented. Another example is anti-gravity propulsion technology, to some extent used in some military aircraft, e.g. already in B2 and B52 to name the ones I have checked more thoroughly. In return for receiving the above technologies, the Club of Rome was soon established and began to proclaim the need to depopulate humanity. Hence, what is commonly said today about plans for the future, is to be carried out by the American military and related industrial cartels.

The Montauk project concerned travel in time and space, but it is difficult to guess from the current information whether only peeking into the future and inaccessible places, for example on other planets, or real agency in distant time-space points was obtained. Of interest here is connecting a person with paranormal abilities to a computer through a transducer in order to transmit images of places. From individual modalities currently present in consciousness (sensorium), our mind spontaneously emits information outwards from our body. The transducer was used to convert these emitted torsion field particles into a signal for the Cray-1 computer, which further cooperated with the IBM-360 computer with larger memory and enabled the display of images appearing in the consciousness of a supersensitive person on a monitor screen and saving them, or the signal was transmitted on microwaves to the consciousness of other people. ITT, the producer of integrated circuits, made the transducer to specifications of the Syrians (a civilization connected to the nearby star Sirius). According to sparse descriptions, it was a special crystal and not an electronic circuit.

The rather simplified presentation above aims to refer only to some solutions. In the civilian world, we are left with the methods of dowsing detection used by Abrams, or Soviet and Russian specialists in torsion fields. I also use a self-developed method that utilizes sensitivity of slightly tense muscles to the torsion field. One may disregard these methods and, by accepting own ignorance on subtle interactions, be led on a leash to depopulation. In contrast, many visionaries and futurists have for years considered the 21st century as the century of sensitive people, who are the only ones who can escape the trap of 20th century visualizations.

The graphs and drawings below show the radiation ranges (expressed in centimeters) from the vials irradiated by the the spectroscope's radionic amplifier. The scale of the spectroscope is logarithmic; every 120 cm more corresponds to approximately ten times greater content of the substance filtered by the spectroscope. The signal from the surface of the photos printed on polyester foil was transferred to the spectroscope by a thick copper plate 2 cm x 2 cm, corresponding to the size of the applied grid with a pin to which an electric wire is connected. Information on the properties of torsion field particles and a description of the earlier version of the torsion field particle spectroscope 7 can be found on my website www.torsionfield.eu

Experimental part

Fig. 1 shows three examples of microscopic images of biochips taken by Dr. David Nixon 1. These images depict the contents of vials with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. All three show the presence of silicon and element 115, substances not declared by the company as present in vaccines. Moreover, such elements have nothing to do with the mechanism of action of vaccines. I chose photo 1.3 with a stronger signal for more detailed studies, among other things with the intention that the silicon crystal was facing the side on which the microprocessor transistors are located.

1.1 1.2 1.3

Fig. 1. Three examples of bio-chip images among many others taken by Dr. David Nixon.

Fig. 2 shows the crystal from Fig. 1.3 enlarged and rotated to better use the auxiliary grid.

Fig. 2. The crystal from Fig. 1.3 positioned horizontally for easier measurement.

Fig. 3 shows the values ​​of the silicon signal magnitude in each grid. A strong signal above 800 cm indicates the presence of a silicon crystal, on which microprocessors are set. Current microprocessors with low computing power can be very small.

Fig. 3. Result of the study of spatial distribution of silicon. The smaller pink rectangle shows the outline of the silicon plate inside the crystal. The silicon signal is filtered for the silicon isotope with the highest content, among the three naturally occurring - 28Si (92.27%) 24.25º; 29Si (4.68%) 25.75º; 30Si (3.05%) 27.0º. The larger rectangle shows the outline of the organic crystal, that camouflages the electronic circuit.

A full spectrum in Fig. 4 tells us something about the structure of the entire electronic circuit. The spectrum was taken from the square surface more or less covering a rectangular silicon plate in Fig. 1.3. On the left side of the spectrum, high-energy particles are represented. Then follow elements from light to heavy. At the right-hand end of the graph are superheavy elements ignored by official science, and believed to decay in a fraction of a second. They are superconductors that reveal the presence of an electron Cooper pair and are difficult to determine by traditional methods as they do not absorb light in the UV-VIS range.

Fig. 4. Spectrum from a silicon wafer of the biochip from Fig. 1.3. Designations: G - gravitons, p- - antiprotons, π+ - positively charged pions, π- - negatively charged pions, p+ - protons, ee - Cooper electron pair, H - hydrogen, C - carbon, Si - three isotopes of silicon, Cu - two isotopes of copper, Ag - two isotopes of silver, Au - gold, Am - americium, subsequent numbers indicate elements with atomic numbers 104 - 149 (except for element 115, the determination of the atomic number may be with an error of +/- 1). The abscissa axis - the angle of the beam deflected relative to the normal for the undeflected beam measured in degrees. The ordinate axis - the range of radiation of Category K10 from samples at the spectroscope output measured in centimeters.

Based on this spectrum and an additional one made from the right edge of the silicon plate, we can talk about two sources of radioactivity: element 115 and americium. Radiation must be due to the use of atomic batteries as a source of electric current. To what extent element 115 is used to generate energy is difficult to say, but the element americium, which radiates charged alpha particles, is already used in civilian atomic batteries. These are alpha-voltaic cells as opposed to beta-voltaic cells based on beta radiation.

Element 115 is best known for its use in alien flying vehicles to generate antigravity, not only in the popular image of thrust generator, but primarily to reduce the inertial mass of the craft and pilots to zero, which allows for the enormous accelerations observed in flying saucers. Element 115 spontaneously produces protons, antiprotons, and gravitons and the reaction can be stimulated. These particles are visible in the biochip spectrum. However, this element is used by our brain for a completely different purpose. In psychophysical dualism, it is the link between consciousness and the nervous system to translate the emotional signal into a neurotransmitter signal. For a year now, I have been reading emotions from photographs, recorded voices, and living people, as well as the emotions of animals and plants, filtering them through a spectroscope tuned to element 115. Twenty-four basic emotions correspond to the 12 Categories and two chiral polarities. My interest in emotions has a very long history, but only now have I reached an advanced level in the subject that seems impossible to most people in the imaginable time frame. In the context of textbook physics and biology, this is of course impossible.

Fig. 5 shows the position of the detected element 115 on the silicon plate (where the strongest signal occurs for the angle of element 115).

Fig. 5. Torsion field particle signal size when filtering for the angle of element 115, i.e. 77.5°.

We are dealing here with technology from a civilization technologically advanced by several thousand years relative to humans, and adapted to production in our microprocessor factories. Let's see whether the remaining superheavy elements are somehow "together in a pile", as in the case of ORME or astrocytes in the brain, whether certain domains on the microprocessor are covered with them, for communication with other modalities such as: smell, sight, hearing, or receptor sensations from the body surface. I describe superheavy superconducting elements in more detail in the article: Alien Cities 1 - Underground Cities and ORME 8. In order not to make too many measurements, let's check first where on the silicon crystal there are the superconducting elements. They are easy to detect by setting the spectroscope to the angle at which the Cooper electron pair makes its presence known: 13.25º. The result is shown in Fig. 6. We can see that these elements are distributed in certain domains.

Fig. 6. Results of measurements of the presence of superconducting elements according to Cooper pair radiation at 13.25º.

Then, for each area with the highest content of superconducting elements, I checked the presence of individual superheavy elements, i.e. for angles above the position of uranium. Fig. 7 shows the result. In individual domains of the microprocessor, there are one or two superconducting elements.

Fig. 7. Location of domains on which super-heavy superconducting elements were applied - blue. The location of the americium element, i.e. the atomic battery, is marked in yellow. It is located on the edge of the silicon crystal, probably to minimize the impact of its radioactive radiation on the rest of the microprocessor.

From this drawing, we can assume that this is a very universal bio-chip adapted to receive/send signals in relation to all modalities of the human psyche.

Summary of part 1

In the photos taken by Dr. David Nixon, bio-chips are based on an integrated circuit containing super-heavy superconducting elements used by our body to connect between consciousness and the nervous system (psycho-physical dualism). Seven elements probably support all modalities. The potential scope of action on our psyche and extracting information from it can therefore be enormous. However, the use of all these possibilities will depend on the ingenuity, on the one hand, and on the skills and external technical equipment of "doctors Mengele" who engaged in this deadly procedure of tormenting people and driving them to madness, possibly death, or to psychological enslavement and manipulation of their actions.

I also examined the bio-chip taken from under the skin, as I mentioned earlier, for the content of super heavy elements. It contains exactly the same elements 104, 109, 115, 125, 129, 132 and 149. Therefore, it is also intended to have a universal effect on the psyche.

In this context, the information I receive from people treated with microwave weapons in Poland about the manipulation of their psyche and the contents of the sensorium, becomes credible. These people have detected under their skin older generation bio-chips implanted against their will during hospital procedures and detectable with the fingers. At the same time, the picture of the future of people who have been vaccinated multiple times seems terrifying. The situation of the doctors and nurses who trusted the authorities and carried out the procedure does not seem much better when the planned genocide finally takes place. Questions will soon be asked: Can we defend ourselves against this manipulation? Probably we can do it only by interrupting the microwave link with a very strong electromagnetic pulse, as is done in the military with enemy radio receivers. But that is entirely out of my league...

Referring to the theory of bio-chip self-organization, very trendy among humanists and doctors, self-organization without a plan for connecting millions of transistors and without executive mechanisms, these views should be combated. Such theories are thrown in by the globalists themselves, striving for depopulation, because in this way attention is directed to a blind alley and it is easy to blur formal responsibility for something that is not credible.

The aim of this study was to show that COVID-19 vaccines contain bio-chips based on an integrated circuit camouflaged inside organic crystals. During the study, it turned out that these are bio-chips with an advancement far exceeding civilian science, adapted to the manipulation of the human psyche. The goal was achieved. I do not want to deal with this dirt any further, for example, to investigate which injections contain it. After several years of experience with various medical products, I can summarize that every injection can threaten our lives, which is always written in the leaflets.

Now it's the turn of others who are investigating nasty injections. They need to dissolve the organic crystals surrounding the bio-chips, for example in diluted oxidizing acids, and show the microprocessor in all its glory.

References

1. Dr David Nixon; 15.4.1. Images; https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/images

2. La Quinta Columna; www.laquintacolumna.net

3. J. Langley, M. Litz, J. Russo, W Ray Jr; Design of Alpha-Voltaic Power Source Using Americium-241 (241Am) and Diamond with a Power Density of 10 mW/cm3 ; ARL-TR-8189, OCT 2017; US Army Research Laboratory.

4. I. Oksuz, S. Neupane, Y. Yan, L. R. Cao; Scintillator based nuclear photovoltaic batteries for power generation at microwatts level; Optical Materials: X25(2025)100401.

5. Колтовой Николай Алексеевич, Книга 5. Часть 2-08. Радионика;

https://koltovoi.nethouse.ru

6. The Montauk project; https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/montauk/esp_montauk.htm#Additional_Information

7. D. Wojtkowiak, K. Raduszkiewicz, M. Wojtkowiak, A. Frydrychowski; Torsion Field Spectroscopy

http://www.torsionfield.eu/

translated from:

D. Wojtkowiak, K. Raduszkiewicz, M. Wojtkowiak, A. Frydrychowski; Spektroskopia pól torsyjnych Gdańsk, kwiecień 2019;

http://www.torsionfield.eu/

; artykuł opublikowany w wersji skróconej: Д. Войтковяк, К. Радушкевич, М. Войтковяк, А. Фрыдрыховски; Спектроскопия частиц торсионного поля; Журнал Формирующихся Направлений Науки (2018) номер 19-20 том 6, стр. 10-18.

8. D. Wojtkowiak; Miasta obcych 1 - podziemne miasta i ORME; 2025

http://www.torsionfield.eu/

I will post the subsequent parts in following Substacks.