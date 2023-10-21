Techno Warfare 2035: United States Army War College Class of 2023 - Cyborgs, Genetic Engineering, Brain Computer Interface, Mind Control, AI Automated Targeting Weapons Systems
Many people around the world have no concept that they are in the middle of a neuro cognitive war empowered by electromagnetic frequency weapons, nanotechnology and synthetic biology based weapons of mass destruction and mind control. They look to the captured allopathic healthcare system peer review literature - a health care system that does not know …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.